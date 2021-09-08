Titan HST's Todd De Voe Elected President of International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) Region 9

The IAEM is a nonprofit educational organization with more than 6,000 members worldwide. It is dedicated to promoting the "Principles of Emergency Management" and representing those professionals who are dedicating to saving lives and protecting property and the environment during emergencies and disasters. Region 9 includes Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Pacific Trust, and territories including American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

De Voe, who is also a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM), will also speak on the topic of "Making Emergency Management a Resilient Profession" at the IAEM Conference.

De Voe is also an emergency management educator and the host of the leading emergency management podcast EM Weekly as well as Titan HST's Business Continuity Today and Prepare, Respond, Recover podcasts. He's a contributing author to the book "Campus Crisis Management, a Comprehensive Guide for Practitioners" and the author of many white papers and studies.

His involvement in Emergency Response, Emergency Management, Education and Volunteer Management started when he became a firefighter in upstate New York. De Voe joined the U.S. Navy and became a hospital corpsman assigned to the Fleet Marine Force. After his service, he worked in EMS for the county of Los Angeles until 2005. De Voe transitioned to emergency management for the city of Dana Point and later Seal Beach.

A lifelong learner and graduate of the National Emergency Management Executive Academy's Cohort VII, he continues to research and write about important emergency management issues, crisis leadership, business continuity and community resilience.

"It is truly an honor to have been voted by my peers to lead such a dynamic organization. This election is not about me, it is about having a shared vision of what the emergency management profession is and can be, and I am humbled with the trust that has been giving to me."

"I want to thank Vic Merjanian, the CEO of Titan HST, for his continued support of me, of IAEM, and helping keep the people safe during emergencies."

