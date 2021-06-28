Titan International, Inc. Announces Addition To The Russell 3000® Index

QUINCY, Ill., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company") announced that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opened today, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution.

"We are pleased with the addition to the Russell 3000 Index," stated Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan. "Inclusion in this index further highlights the progress we have made during the past twelve months and should assist in continuing to expand our reach and support greater awareness of Titan within the investment community."

Annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

Safe harbor statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "would," "could," "potential," "may," "will," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, these assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond Titan International, Inc.'s control. As a result, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect, and actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation of such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to, the continued effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance; changes in the Company's end-user markets into which the Company sells its products as a result of domestic and world economic or regulatory influences or otherwise; changes in the marketplace, including new products and pricing changes by the Company's competitors; the Company's ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations; unfavorable outcomes of legal proceedings; the Company's ability to comply with current or future regulations applicable to the Company's business and the industry in which it competes or any actions taken or orders issued by regulatory authorities; availability and price of raw materials; levels of operating efficiencies; the effects of the Company's indebtedness and its compliance with the terms thereof; changes in the interest rate environment and their effects on the Company's outstanding indebtedness; unfavorable product liability and warranty claims; actions of domestic and foreign governments, including the imposition of additional tariffs; geopolitical and economic uncertainties relating to the countries in which the Company operates or does business; risks associated with acquisitions, including difficulty in integrating operations and personnel, disruption of ongoing business, and increased expenses; results of investments; the effects of potential processes to explore various strategic transactions, including potential dispositions; fluctuations in currency translations; risks associated with environmental laws and regulations; risks relating to our manufacturing facilities, including that any of our material facilities may become inoperable; risks relating to financial reporting, internal controls, tax accounting, and information systems; and the other risks and factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those reports. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason, except as required by law.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.titan-intl.com

