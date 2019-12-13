Titan International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend

QUINCY, Ill., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Titan International, Inc. has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $.005 (one half cent) per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The cash dividend is payable Wednesday, January 15, 2020, to stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

