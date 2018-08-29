Titan International, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend

News provided by

Titan International, Inc.

17:00 ET

QUINCY, Ill., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Titan International, Inc. has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $.005 (one half cent) per common share for the third quarter of 2018. The cash dividend is payable Monday, October 15, 2018, to stockholders of record on Friday, September 28, 2018.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE : TWI ) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.  Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.titan-intl.com

Also from this source

Aug 29, 2018, 16:30 ET Case IH and John Deere dealers rally behind alternative to tracks...

Aug 03, 2018, 05:59 ET Titan International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Net Sales...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Titan International, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend

News provided by

Titan International, Inc.

17:00 ET