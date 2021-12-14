TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) today released the following statement from its President and CEO, Paul Reitz.

On behalf of our entire organization, I wish to express our deepest condolences on the death of Fred Taylor. Fred, through the various companies he led, was associated with Titan since the early days of our company, both as a customer and as a manufacturing representative for our products. He forged many key relationships and served Titan and our industry very well throughout his career. His brother Morry Taylor, Titan's Chairman, said to me many times that Fred was a better salesman than he (Morry) ever was! Those of us who knew him can certainly attest to his tremendous ability to connect with people. Fred will be greatly missed.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fred's entire family, his friends and the many colleagues he impacted throughout his life.

