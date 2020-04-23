Titan International, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results On May 7

Titan International, Inc.

Apr 23, 2020, 18:30 ET

QUINCY, Ill., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, to be followed by a teleconference and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

The real-time, listen-only webcast can be accessed on our website at www.titan-intl.com within the "Investor Relations" page under the "News & Events" menu (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx).  Listeners should access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

A webcast replay of the teleconference will be available on our website (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx) soon after the live event.

In order to participate in the real-time teleconference, with live audio Q&A, participants in the U.S. and Canada should dial (866) 324-3683, and international callers should dial (509) 844-0959. Entry to the call requires all participants to join using Conference ID: 1782685.

About Titan: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.  Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

