Titan Manufacturing & Distribution Announces Rebrand to Titan Brands

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Manufacturing & Distribution — parent company to Titan Attachments, Titan Fitness, Titan Ramps and Titan Great Outdoors — has completed an extensive revamp of its brand to become Titan Brands. With accelerated growth and a renewed company vision in place, Titan Brands has evolved into a consumer-driven organization, one that is focused on innovative solutions, expansion of brand offerings, and unmatched customer service. At the heart of this rebrand is a name change — a representation of the authenticity, growth, and trust the company brings to the table — as well as an updated company logo and website.

As a current Top 500 Internet Retailer, Titan Brands is seizing the opportunity to evolve and grow into new markets by positioning its brand around what it does best, offering premium products to customers without the premium cost of entry. Expanding this initiative with new product offerings will provide Titan Brands with exceptional growth opportunities, including company brand additions and partnerships with multibillion-dollar brands. Revolutionizing the company brand with a name change was essential, giving a more accurate representation of what the business has achieved and where it is heading in the future.

"This new presence will give us the ability to collaborate and join forces with some of the top retail businesses," says Austin Speck, CEO of Titan Brands. "Titan Manufacturing & Distribution limited our reach due to the perceived notion we were simply a distribution center rather than a multimillion-dollar company that develops and offers exceptional products direct to consumers. Changing this perception will allow Titan to form partnerships with billion-dollar brands, which in turn will expand our brand presence and drive our products into new consumer markets."

Starting in a garage more than 17 years ago, Titan Brands has come a long way in providing the customer with the "freedom to buy" mentality and offering only a handful of products. Modernizing their brand image into something that's more encompassing of what they have to offer will drive exponential growth, as well as creation of several brand entities that now house more than 3,000 products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, they have distribution centers located throughout the mid-south, as well as the west coast, with several new locations coming to light in the near future.

"To continue our current trajectory of growth, we must push the boundaries to be the best in all that we do. This starts from our product offerings and goes into our distribution efforts," states Austin Speck. "Expanding our reach through new product development and distribution centers will increase our market presence and demand, making Titan Brands a global leader across an array of industries within the next five years."

About Titan Brands

At Titan Brands, the focus is simple — it's about people. By providing customers easy access to premium products, without the premium cost, Titan Brands enriches and simplifies life by giving customers the freedom to buy. Disrupting the high-cost market through superior product acquisition, leading-edge eCommerce capabilities, and world class service, Titan Brands provides the freedom to achieve stronger, healthier, and more fulfilling lives to those that shop their brands.

