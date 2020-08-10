Titan Pharmaceuticals To Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results On August 14, 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) today announced that its second quarter 2020 financial results will be released on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Titan will host a live conference call to discuss the financial results and provide a general business review the same day, August 14, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Sunil Bhonsle, president and CEO; Kate Beebe DeVarney, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief scientific officer; Brian Crowley, vice president of finance; Joe Schrei, executive director, commercial operations; Mike Fritz, national sales director; and Marc Rubin, M.D., executive chairman. A summary of the second quarter financial results and other highlights will be included in a press release to be issued prior to the call.

The live webcast and a replay of the call may be accessed by visiting http://www.titanpharm.com/news/events. The call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (or 1-412-317-6061 from outside the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the start time, and providing passcode 8493149.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP), based in South San Francisco, CA, is a commercial stage company developing proprietary therapeutics with its ProNeura® long-term, continuous drug delivery technology. The company's lead product is Probuphine® (buprenorphine) implant, a novel and long-acting formulation of buprenorphine for the long-term maintenance treatment of opioid dependence. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2016, Probuphine is the first and only commercialized treatment of opioid dependence to provide continuous, around-the-clock blood levels of buprenorphine for six months following a single procedure. The ProNeura technology also has the potential to be used in developing products for treating other chronic conditions such as Parkinson's disease and hypothyroidism, where maintaining consistent, around-the-clock blood levels of medication may benefit the patient and improve medical outcomes. For more information about Titan, please visit www.titanpharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to the commercialization of Probuphine; the regulatory approval process; Titan's ability to access capital; the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates; patent and intellectual property matters; and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Sunil Bhonsle

President & CEO

(650) 244-4990

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

(650) 989-2215

[email protected]

SOURCE Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.titanpharm.com

