Titan Projects Announces Pre-ICO and ICO Sale Program of Titan Coin (TTN)

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Projects a highly secure, scalable and cost-effective digital assets and blockchain ecosystem has announced the Pre-ICO and ICO sale program for its native cryptocurrency Titan Coin. Titan Projects aims to support economic progress and empower individuals, businesses, merchants and asset issuers by eliminating intermediaries and providing a reliable alternative to traditional ecosystem.

Buy Crypto With Credit & Debit Cards (Credits : Titan Projects) Titan Multi Crypto Wallet (Credits : Titan Projects)

Presently, Titan Projects has four major products namely: Titan Coin (TTN), Titan Multi Crypto Wallet, Titan Asset Issuance Platform and Titan Exchange (TTNEX). Titan Exchange is a global cryptocurrency and digital assets trading platform serving users from more than 150+ countries.

Titan Multi Crypto Wallet supports secure storage of more than 15+ major cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Titan's assets issuance platform shall enable businesses and individuals to cost-effectively develop and launch their own digital assets on our secure blockchain. Titan Coin (TTN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Titan Multi Crypto Wallet and TTNEX. Titan Coin shall form the core of all in-app payments. Users shall be able to use the Titan Coin and get 25% off while paying the trading fees on TTNEX. Titan Coin uses GPU-friendly and power-efficient X21S mining algorithm.

Titan Projects has partnered with global fiat-crypto onramp solutions provider SIMPLEX. Buy Crypto using a Credit Card or Debit Card is supported for more than 70+ cryptocurrencies on Titan Exchange and Titan Multi Crypto Wallet.

The Pre-ICO sale of Titan Coin shall be held from Sep 23, 2021 to Oct 02, 2021 on Titan Multi Crypto Wallet. The ICO sale for public shall remain open from Oct 4, 2021 to Nov 10, 2021.

The project has been bootstrapped by the founders since 2018. The proceeds raised from the pre-ICO and ICO sale shall be used mainly for future developments and to pay the operational expenses of the project. All our processes are in compliance with the regulations including specific laws related to KYC, CFT and AML.

Future project developments shall include listing of Titan Coin on major cryptocurrency exchanges, global launch of Titan Exchange with margin and derivative trading facilities, issuance of Debit Cards, Crypto focused bank accounts and scalability of our asset issuance platform.

For queries regarding Pre-ICO and ICO public sale, send an e-mail to: [email protected]

For complete information, please visit: https://titanprojects.co

Titan Multi Crypto Wallet and Titan Exchange mobile apps are available for download for supported Android and iOS devices. To participate in Pre-ICO and ICO sale program, users can download Titan Coin mobile app and proceed further.

