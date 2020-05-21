Titan to Help Ag Industry Pay it Forward with Donations to Select Nonprofit Organizations in 'Goodyears Ahead' Campaign

Future Farmers of America (FFA) – the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

Feeding America – a nonprofit organization with a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people.

Farm Rescue – a nonprofit organization that plants and harvests crops free of charge for family farmers who have suffered a major illness, injury or natural disaster.

Frontline Foods – a nonprofit whose army of volunteers raises funds to support local restaurants and feed heroes working on the frontlines.

Action Against Hunger Canada – an international humanitarian organization that fights hunger and its root causes.

Social giveaways

The social portion of the campaign allows followers to recognize and nominate those in agriculture who are working hard to put food on our tables, including farmers, growers, producers, ranchers and more. Titan will select five winning nominations each from Facebook and Twitter to receive a Goodyear Farm Tires cooler. Entries must be made by Friday, June 12th, and winners will be notified within Facebook and Twitter through direct message by June 16th.

"To us, this is more than a campaign or a giveaway — it's a way to say thank you," says Kim Boccardi, vice president of marketing at Titan International, Inc. "Now more than ever, we need to show our appreciation for those who continue on every day caring for livestock and putting seeds in the ground. We're extremely thankful for the resiliency and determination of producers, farmers and growers everywhere."

Make your nomination and choice of donation

For full details on the nomination process on Facebook and Twitter, visit the Facebook post and Twitter post with instructions, and be sure to follow Goodyear Farm Tires on both channels to receive notifications. To select an ag organization for a $5 donation from Titan on your behalf, visit GoodyearsAhead.com.

About Titan International, Inc.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, the company produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. In the United States, the company produces two distinct tire brands — Goodyear® Farm Tires and Titan Tires.

