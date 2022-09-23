Titan Tool Supply Selects Embassy Global as New Worldwide Strategic Technical Marketing and PR Firm

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Tool Supply Inc., a provider of industrial-grade optical instrumentation and precision micro finishing tools, today announced its appointment of the Hamburg, New York-based Embassy Global, LLC as its new worldwide strategic technical marketing, PR, and business development agency.

Founded in 2008, the 100% woman-owned and WBE-certified Embassy Global is an award-winning worldwide strategic technical marketing, PR, business development, and management consulting firm.

Since 1952, Titan Tool Supply has supplied optical instrumentation to more than 5,700 customers in over 50 countries. The company's products include rigid and flexible industrial borescopes; industrial videoscopes; tool scopes; alignment telescopes; and centering, toolmaker, stereo, and monocular zoom microscopes. Approximately 85% of the company's products are fully video adaptable. In addition, Titan Tool Supply offers its own bespoke high-precision video lens systems for enhanced end-user resolution and visualization capabilities. Industries served by Titan Tool Supply products include automotive maintenance, aerospace and commercial aviation, casting and parts manufacturing, gas and diesel engine, HVAC-R, in-laboratory R&D, manufacturing quality assurance, oil and gas pipeline, shipping container, power generation, and industrial machinery and equipment.

The 100% woman-owned and WBE-certified Embassy Global is an award-winning strategic technical growth marketing, PR, business development, and management consulting firm. The firm helps small-to-medium sized manufacturers within the sensors and instrumentation, data acquisition, electronic components, photonics and optoelectronics, IIoT, industrial automation, semiconductor, machine vision, motion control, and related industries to achieve more rapid, stable, and measurable worldwide sales growth, including from export activities. Embassy Global is known within the industries it serves for its decades of technical product, application and industry experience, as well as its capabilities to generate consistently high-quality sales opportunities. Since 2008, Embassy Global has helped expedite the growth of over 200 technical product brands across North America, Europe and Asia.

Notes Titan Tool Supply president, Frank D. Menza, "Having first learned of the great work of Embassy Global from industry word-of-mouth and referral, we are pleased to be working with them. They are highly respected in the optical instrumentation field for their knowledge, work quality, industry connections, and the results they deliver. They are also known for their tireless advocacy on behalf of small businesses. It is rare to find any firm in our market that has the same expertise as Embassy Global does, let alone one that's located right here in Western New York. Titan Tool Supply looks forward to growing our worldwide sales, with their help, and as we celebrate 70 years of successful operation in 2022."

For more information about Titan Tool Supply, visit www.titantoolsupply.com . For more information about Embassy Global, visit www.embassyglobalpr.com .

