TitanHQ Adds Sandboxing and DMARC Authentication to SpamTitan Email Security

TAMPA, Fla. and GALWAY, Ireland, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpamTitan email security customers, both new and existing, got a pleasant surprise earlier this week when leading cloud security vendor TitanHQ added both sandboxing and DMARC authentication to the SpamTitan product. These advanced threat protection layers were added as part of the SpamTitan product suite at no additional cost to customers.

Over 20 years in development, SpamTitan has become the gold standard in email security for the SMB and for Managed Service Providers who service the SMB market. The product has been built and developed with that market in mind.

Due to the sophisticated nature of advanced persistent threats via email SpamTitan's latest release now includes a sandboxing feature and anti-spoofing layers. SpamTitan sandboxing protects against breaches and data loss from zero-day threats and sophisticated email attacks by providing a powerful environment to run in-depth, sophisticated analysis of unknown or suspicious programs and files. SpamTitan sandboxing will protect against malware, spear-phishing, advanced persistent threats (APTs) and malicious URLs, offering insight into new threats and helping mitigate risks.

Ronan Kavanagh, CEO, TitanHQ commented: "Since its inception, we have developed SpamTitan for the SMB market and have always listened to the end user. The two improvements that were consistently requested were sandboxing and advanced anti-spoofing. I'm delighted to launch both features today and we will continue with our commitment to continually invest in, develop and improve SpamTitan email security. To be able to include this level of advanced security in our products without selling it as a separate line item is exactly how we feel the needs of the SMB audience should be met."

TitanHQ's core market is the Managed Service Provider (MSP) servicing the SMB market. The ability to have a multi-tenant, scalable, easy to run private cloud instance at an affordable price point has proven a huge success in the MSP market. The addition of sandboxing and DMARC has been met with enthusiasm, especially with MSPs servicing Microsoft O365 email environments.

"TitanHQ have been a fantastic partner for APH Solutions. SpamTitan has been our go-to email security solution for a number of years and has never let us down. It's an added bonus that we now have advanced sandboxing rolled in at the exact same price."

Andrew Goodwin, APH Solutions.

TitanHQ is a 25-year old multi award-winning web filtering, email filtering and email archiving SaaS business. TitanHQ protects over 7,500 businesses and works daily with over 1,500 MSP's. TitanHQ protects your customers from malware, ransomware, phishing, viruses, botnets and other cyber threats. Most importantly their products were built from the ground up with MSP's for MSP's. TitanHQ saves MSP's support and engineering cost by stopping cyber threats at source for their clients.

