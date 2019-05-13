TitanHQ Launches New TitanShield Partner Program

GALWAY, Ireland and TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud security vendor TitanHQ today announced its new Partner Program called TitanShield. The launch of TitanShield coincides with the 20-year anniversary of TitanHQ. The program supports MSPs, Resellers, Cloud Distributors, Wi-Fi Providers, OEM partners and Technology Alliance Partners.

Over the past 20 years, TitanHQ has undergone phenomenal growth, especially within the MSP, OEM and Service Provider communities. The company has matured from an indigenous Irish company selling anti-spam appliances locally to a global provider of network security solutions including email security, DNS web filtering and email archiving solutions. The three core solutions are SpamTitan email security, WebTitan web filter, and ArcTitan email archiving.

TitanHQ had increased its partner base by over 40% in the last 9 months and is committed to providing additional sales and technical resources, flexible pricing models and competitive margins, that meet the needs of our MSP and strategic partner success and revenue growth. Partners will be given extensive sales enablement and marketing support, allied with dedicated account managers, engineers and support team.

The TitanShield Program allows partners across various sectors to take advantage of TitanHQ's multitenant, cloud-based email and web platforms, proven technology, and accessible APIs so that they can easily sell, onboard, manage and deliver advanced network security solutions directly to their client base. The program offers all qualified partners: flexible and volume-based monthly pricing models, profitable margins, free sales, and technical support resources, deal-registration, as well as marketing and lead-generation resources.

With enhancements to the overall partner program, TitanHQ continues to make it easier than ever for partners of all sizes to bring advanced security capabilities to their customers to help them defend against advanced cyber threats. The TitanShield partner program is headed up by Mr. Rocco Donnino, Executive VP of Strategic Alliances at TitanHQ. Mr. Donnino commented: "Our new Shield partner program allows us to separate our partners into their specific areas so that we can make sure they are receiving best practices, simple pricing models and focused information for the markets and customers they service." Donnino said, "Our program takes a unique and strategic approach for our partners and can be customized to fit all business models."

Mr. Andrew Lierman, Manager of at IT Authorities in Tampa, Florida, added: "As a managed service provider utilizing TitanHQ's web security service, you not only get effective security solutions, you also get great service and partner support," said Andrew Lierman, manager of engineering at IT Authorities. "We partner with TitanHQ to provide enterprise-level security at a price point our customers can afford. In the rare case, you encounter an issue or need additional product information, TitanHQ's well-trained employees are there to support your needs as a partner. That gives me peace of mind, which is invaluable in today's business climate."

The TitanShield Program is open for enrollment now. Interested partners who would like to partner with TitanHQ can reach out at partners@titanhq.com.



About TitanHQ

TitanHQ is a 20-year-old, multi-award-winning web filtering, email filtering and email archiving SaaS business. We protect 7,500 businesses and work daily with over 1,500 MSPs. We protect your customers from malware, ransomware, phishing, viruses, botnets and other cyber threats. Most importantly our products were built from the ground up with MSPs for MSPs. We save MSPs support and engineering time by stopping problems at their source while also providing ideal products to sell in your technology stack.

