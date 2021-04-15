TitanHQ Ramps Up Hiring, Almost Doubling Its Workforce Over 6 Months

GALWAY, Ireland, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TitanHQ, the award-winning provider of cloud-based email and web protection, has recently embarked on an extraordinary hiring spree, seeing a recruitment surge of almost 45% since September 2020. The expansion comes as TitanHQ has welcomed an influx of new business as more managed service providers and SMBs seek better and more powerful email and web security solutions.

Photographed [L-R] at TitanHQ's Virtual Fireside Chat and Q&A session with Ronan Kavanagh, CEO, is Eoin Higgins, Donna Miskell, Michale Kitt, Hina Garg, Thomas Flynn, Ronan Kavanagh, Christopher Scally, Andrew O'Connell, and Gina McGrath.

Headquartered in Salthill, Galway, and with offices in Tampa, Florida, TitanHQ is a 25-year young multi-award-winning cloud security vendor. Areas of expertise include advanced web filtering, email security, and email archiving. The TitanHQ team is 93 people strong now, with hires in multiple functions across sales, marketing, customer success, renewals, finance, software engineers, and DevOps.

At the executive level, TitanHQ added marquee signings with Sean Morris joining as CTO from Fidelity Investments and Brian O'Driscoll coming on board as CFO from Qualtrics.

Speaking about the recent rise in recruitment, Ronan Kavanagh, CEO, said "As a result of increased demand globally for our solutions, we have invested heavily and embarked on a recruitment campaign to double our workforce in a programme that will allow that growth to continue."

He continued, "We have also invested because while we believe remote working is a by-product of the current pandemic, it is very much going to be the mode of future work. The quick move to remote working last year has made us all aware of how important it is to be adaptable and have the right security solutions in place to protect users, customers, company data, and systems."

Despite the pandemic, new starters have been warmly welcomed to the company through engaging meetings, virtual 'fireside' Q&A sessions, and even a special home delivery or two.

The company is trusted by over 12,000 businesses including 2,500 MSPs across 150 countries, protecting companies including T-Mobile, Virgin, O2, ViaSat, Pepsi and Datto. In addition to its organic year-on-year growth, recent significant investment from Livingbridge investor group has turbocharged the company's growth. This has allowed TitanHQ to accelerate ambitious growth plans through increased investment in product development - and in people.

TitanHQ is set to continue multiplying its workforce. The new roles will span from software development, technical support, sales, and marketing to allow a larger team to reach even more clients internationally.

