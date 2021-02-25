TitanHQ Wins on the Treble at Expert Insights Best-Of Awards

GALWAY, Ireland and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TitanHQ is delighted to announce three of its security solutions have been named as one of Expert Insights' 2021 "Best-Of" award winners in both the email and web Security Categories. Expert Insights' Best-Of awards recognize innovative IT solutions that provide powerful protection for their customers. TitanHQ has been recognised by Expert Insights for their powerful threat protection, ease-of-use and cost-effectiveness, making them popular for enterprises, SMBs and MSPs looking for comprehensive protection against email and web-based threats.

According to Craig MacAlpine, Expert Insights CEO and Founder, "2020 was an unprecedented year of cybersecurity challenges, with a rapid rise in remote working causing a massive acceleration in cybercrime. 'Expert Insights' Best-Of awards are designed to recognize innovative cybersecurity providers like TitanHQ that have developed powerful solutions to keep businesses safe against increasingly sophisticated cybercrime."

Headquartered in Galway, Ireland and with offices in Tampa, Florida, TitanHQ provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and businesses with advanced web filtering, email security and email archiving solutions. The company has over 20 years' experience in the cybersecurity sector and protects over 8,500 businesses and 2,500 MSPs across 150 countries.

According to TitanHQ CEO Ronan Kavanagh, "The recent pandemic and the growth of remote working initiatives have further highlighted the need for multiple layers of cybersecurity and our award-winning solutions form key pillars in this security strategy. We will continue to innovate and provide solutions that MSPs can use to deliver a consistent, secure and reliable experience to their customers."

TitanHQ provides a comprehensive range of secure, powerful security solutions all of which were hugely deserving of these Expert Insights awards: WebTitan for web security and content filtering; SpamTitan for email security and anti-malware protection; and ArcTitan for email archiving. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the value they can deliver.

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ is a 20-year-old, multi-award-winning web filtering, email security and email archiving SaaS business. We protect 8,500 businesses and work daily with over 2,500 MSPs. We protect your customers from malware, ransomware, phishing, viruses, botnets and other cyberthreats.

Most importantly our products were built from the ground up with MSPs for MSPs. We save MSPs support and engineering time by stopping problems at the source while also providing ideal products to sell in their technology stack.

