Titanium dioxide market to grow by 5.36% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing demand for lightweight vehicles will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Titanium dioxide market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d., CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Group DF Ltd., Grupa Azoty SA, Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd., NINGBO XINFU TITANIUM DIOXIDE CO. LTD., Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., PRECHEZA AS, Tayca Corp., The Chemours Co., The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, Venator Materials Plc, among others

: 15+, Including Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d., CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Group DF Ltd., Grupa Azoty SA, Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd., NINGBO XINFU TITANIUM DIOXIDE CO. LTD., Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., PRECHEZA AS, Tayca Corp., The Chemours Co., The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, Venator Materials Plc, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (paints, plastics, paper, and others), type (sulfate process and chloride process), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the titanium dioxide market, request a sample report

The titanium dioxide market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

In 2017, the titanium dioxide market was valued at USD 17,233.93 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 7,274.44 million. The titanium dioxide market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,899.93 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.66%, according to Technavio.

Titanium dioxide market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global titanium dioxide market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd. - The company offers titanium dioxide, namely TR 315 Rutile Type Titanium Dioxide.

The company offers titanium dioxide, namely TR 315 Rutile Type Titanium Dioxide. CATHAY INDUSTRIES - The company offers a wide range of titanium dioxide products, such as FERROTINT White F31 and CATHAYCOAT White TA38.

The company offers a wide range of titanium dioxide products, such as FERROTINT White F31 and CATHAYCOAT White TA38. Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d. - The company offers a wide range of titanium dioxide products, such as RC 82, RC 84, RC 86, and RC 823.



Global titanium dioxide market – Market dynamics

Major drivers -

Increasing use of TiO 2 as an absorbent of pollutants

as an absorbent of pollutants Rising use of TiO 2 in ceramic industry

in ceramic industry Growing demand for lightweight vehicles

Key challenges -

Rise in price of TiO 2

Concerns related to the carcinogenic effect of TiO 2

High availability of substitutes

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this titanium dioxide market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the titanium dioxide market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the titanium dioxide market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the titanium dioxide market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of titanium dioxide market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy market is projected to grow by USD 707.41 million with a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (medical, aerospace, chemical, automobile, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The carbon dioxide market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,916.46 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (enhanced oil recovery, food and beverages, precipitated calcium carbonate, and others), production area (combustion and biological), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Titanium Dioxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,899.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d., CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Group DF Ltd., Grupa Azoty SA, Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd., NINGBO XINFU TITANIUM DIOXIDE CO. LTD., Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., PRECHEZA AS, Tayca Corp., The Chemours Co., The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Venator Materials Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Techanvio's materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global titanium dioxide market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global titanium dioxide market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Paints - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Paints - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Paints - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Paints - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Paints - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Sulfate process - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Sulfate process - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Sulfate process - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Sulfate process - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Sulfate process - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Chloride process - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Chloride process - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Chloride process - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Chloride process - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Chloride process - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 CATHAY INDUSTRIES

Exhibit 119: CATHAY INDUSTRIES - Overview



Exhibit 120: CATHAY INDUSTRIES - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: CATHAY INDUSTRIES - Key offerings

12.5 Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d.

Exhibit 122: Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d. - Segment focus

12.6 CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 129: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 132: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.8 Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 137: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 138: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 139: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key news



Exhibit 140: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

12.10 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Tayca Corp.

Exhibit 155: Tayca Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Tayca Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Tayca Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 The Chemours Co.

Exhibit 158: The Chemours Co. - Overview



Exhibit 159: The Chemours Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: The Chemours Co. - Key news



Exhibit 161: The Chemours Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: The Chemours Co. - Segment focus

12.16 Tronox Holdings Plc

Exhibit 163: Tronox Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 164: Tronox Holdings Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Tronox Holdings Plc - Key offerings

12.17 Venator Materials Plc

Exhibit 166: Venator Materials Plc - Overview



Exhibit 167: Venator Materials Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Venator Materials Plc - Key news



Exhibit 169: Venator Materials Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Venator Materials Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/



SOURCE Technavio