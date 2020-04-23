TITLE Boxing Club Announces Campaign to Fight for Nurses on the Front Lines of COVID-19

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club wants to fight for those fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 this National Nurses Week (May 6-12, 2020). The international boutique fitness franchise is launching its TITLE Fights for Nurses campaign, designed to give back to nurses who are working to help patients impacted by coronavirus. Nominations for inspiring nurses will be accepted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from April 23, 2020 to April 30, 2020.

Do you have an inspiring story of a nurse who has shown grit and grace on the front line? Tell us their story! The first 500 nurses nominated will be granted access to a website TITLE Boxing Club curated full of workouts and content specifically for nurses. Then, during National Nurses Week franchisees from around the country will show how TITLE Gives Back by surprising some of the nominated nurses with special gifts and recognition.

"While a global pandemic may be changing the world and our communities' sense of normal, we still want to do everything in our power to continue helping people. Right now, it's our country's hardworking nurses who deserve an extra boost," said Susan Boresow, president of TITLE Boxing Club. "They are putting their lives on the line every time they go to work, and we want to say a big 'thank you' to every nurse out there. We want to fight for those fighting on the front lines of this pandemic."

TITLE Boxing Club is calling for friends, families and loved ones to nominate a nurse who inspires them on social media. Those looking to nominate a deserving nurse must post a video or photo to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter sharing the nurse's name, how the nurse has been an inspiration during these uncertain times, and what city the nurse lives in. To count as an entry, the nominator will have to follow and tag @titleboxingclub and hashtag #TITLEFights4Nurses.

"We know that sometimes you just need to throw some punches to relieve stress, and we want to help nurses everywhere do exactly that!" said Boresow.

For more information on the TITLE Fights for Nurses campaign, visit https://titleboxingclub.com/community/nominate-a-nurse/.

About TITLE Boxing Club®

TITLE Boxing Club, a Franworth company, is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in boxing and kickboxing fitness classes. Based in Kansas City, the company has more than 190 clubs open and operating across the country and another 150 in development. The brand is currently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000 list of American's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. In 2015 the fitness franchise earned the title of No. 1 Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about the fitness franchise opportunity, visit https://titleboxingclub.com/own-a-franchise/ .

