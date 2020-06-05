TITLE Boxing Club Awards Franchise to Former Member amidst Pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club, the nation's leading boutique boxing fitness franchise, with more than 180 clubs open across the United States and classes that provide 'the best hour of your day', announced today it has signed a franchise agreement to expand the brand in Colorado.

Husband and wife team Faye Moussa and Sean Bordonaro will open their first TITLE Boxing Club in Colorado Springs. Moussa's first experience with TITLE Boxing Club was back in 2012 when she was juggling a high-stress job at an investment bank, while also working towards her MBA at University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School. To relieve stress, she became a regular at her local TITLE Boxing Club in Raleigh. When the couple moved and briefly lived in Manhattan, TITLE Boxing Club never left Moussa's mind.

In late 2019, Bordonaro accepted a job as a firefighter at Buckley Air Force Base, relocating the couple to Colorado. After the move Moussa searched for a nearby club and quickly realized there was no TITLE Boxing Club close enough to be part of her routine. She was still in a demanding job and starting researching the franchise opportunity. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, changing everything. With jobs and careers no longer a guarantee, Moussa realized it was the right time to go into business for herself and put her MBA in Entrepreneurship to use, opening up the area's first club.

"Working full time in finance, and in school to get my MBA, I had initially joined TITLE Boxing Club as a member in Raleigh as a stress reliever," said Moussa. "I fell in love with it. It was my outlet to decompress from a stressful job. When we moved to Colorado, I knew I needed to get back to boxing. When there weren't any clubs nearby, it dawned on me that it was the perfect time jump into entrepreneurship. I am so excited to join the TITLE Boxing Club family in this new capacity!"

Moussa and Bordonaro aren't just starting their journey as entrepreneurs. The husband and wife team is also starting their family and are expecting their first child in December.

As part of the signed agreement, Moussa and Bordonaro anticipate opening their club in northeast Colorado Springs in the fall.

"It's always a great day when our members become part of the TITLE Boxing Club franchise family, and we are thrilled to have Faye and Sean on board," said Susan Boresow, president of TITLE Boxing Club. "In these trying times, many are looking to get away from corporate America or have experienced layoffs, and like Faye, they are looking to take control of their future and own their own business. We have gone virtual to allow prospective business owners to dive in to the fitness space."

As Boresow notes, TITLE Boxing Club has shifted its franchise sales to best suit prospective franchise partners. While there's been an emphasis on health and wellness and a high demand for franchise ownership, the franchise has offered several virtual Discovery Days and virtual training so new owners can open successfully when restrictions in their area begin to ease.

