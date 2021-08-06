Title: Global Ice Therapy Machines Market Expected to Reach USD 367.8 Million by 2027, With a CAGR Of 3.2% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Ice Therapy Machines Market By Types (Automatic and Manual), End-Users (Rehabilitation Center, Hospitals & Clinics, Sports Centers, and Others), Distribution Channels (Online and Offline), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 289.3 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 3.2% by the year 2027. The global ice therapy machines market is anticipated to grow owing to the rising occurrence of sports injuries that require ice therapy or cold therapy drives the global ice therapy machines market. This is ultimately resulting in the surge in demand for ice therapy machines globally.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Ice Therapy Machines Market

On the basis of Types, the global Ice Therapy Machines market is categorized as automatic and manual. The growth of the automatic segment is attributed to the fact that it enables a controlled treatment by fixing time durations for safe and uniform ice therapy without requiring the need for human intervention. The automatic segment is expected to hold a key share of the global ice therapy machines market, as the advancements such as smart designs such as liter per minute (LPM) feature and ease of control for monitoring boost the sales of the ice therapy machine.

In terms of End-Users, the market is segmented into rehabilitation center, hospitals & clinics, sports centers, and others. The dedicated stores segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to the number of sports related injuries such as sprains, ligament tears, and post-workout recovery are increasing, which in turn, increases the need to install ice therapy machines at sports centers. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for a substantial share of the market, in terms of revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channels, the global ice therapy machines market is bifurcated into online and offline segments. Search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) are estimated to drive targeted customers and improve the visibility of ice therapy machines, which is, in turn, propelling the online segment globally.

Based on Regions, the ice therapy machines market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounts for a key share of the global market due to high adoption rate of ice therapy machines among geriatric population. Convenience of online delivery of ice therapy machines increased consumer preference during the pandemic period in the region. The US-based companies are penetrating in the market in Mexico and Rest of Latin America, which in turn, is projected to fuel the market in these countries over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The competitive rivalry between market players is due to rising prices, and expansion in untapped markets to increase consumer base. Ice therapy machines are extensively adopted in various emerging economies due to increasing customer purchasing power, which in turn, is boosting the market across the globe.

Ice therapy machines decrease acute swelling, relieve pain, and help soft tissue healing by reducing the temperature, improving circulation of blood vessels on the applied area; increasing their use in hospitals & clinics, thus fueling the segment.

Rising customer awareness regarding e-commerce platforms for purchasing ice therapy machines is propelling the online segment globally.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be a lucrative region of the global ice therapy machines market owing to rising increasing presence of and investments by major manufacturers and suppliers in countries such as India and China .

Read 167 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Ice Therapy Machines Market By Types (Automatic and Manual), End-Users (Rehabilitation Center, Hospitals & Clinics, Sports Centers, and Others), Distribution Channels (Online and Offline), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

