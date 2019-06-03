Tito Bolaños's new book, "Redirecting You: The Key to Personal and Business Success," a great tool to achieve our goals and success in life

ORLANDO, Florida, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Tito Bolaños is a consultant, businessman, lecturer, and writer. He was awarded by the World Business Confederation as one of the 500 most successful entrepreneurs in the world in June 2006 in New York City and awarded in three consecutive years as one of the 10 most successful entrepreneurs in Colombia, their country of origin, by the magazine Gerentes.

Tito_Bolanos

"Redirect You: The Key to Personal and Business Success" is the book that has all the tools to achieve the success we are looking for. The author leaves us this work through his vast experience in the field and provides us with the right method to follow the path to success: "Let me emphasize something very important, I do not know what your dream is, I do not know how close you are to achieve it, but I am sure that after reading and putting into practice everything I've taught you in my book 'Redirecting you. The Key to Personal and Business Success,' I am sure that your dream will be possible! Changing your lifestyle is not easy, leaving all your past is a process, and surely, you will make mistakes, you will be disappointed, you will even believe that you will not be able to make your dream come true, but you must be persistent."

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Tito Bolaños's wonderful book "Redirecting You: The Key to Personal and Business Success" brings us the methodology and the ideal procedures to develop our talents and achieve any goal that we set ourselves, so we can be successful in life.

Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase "Redirecting You: The Key to Personal and Business Success" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

