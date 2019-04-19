TIU Canada Announces Official Opening of Solar Energy Plant in Kalynivka on April 18

MYKOLAYIV, Ukraine, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - TIU Canada commissioned its second solar energy station today in Mykolyaiv, Ukraine. The 13.5-megawatt station increases TIU Canada's energy portfolio to 25 megawatts, with more projects planned in the near future. The station itself is located in Kalynivka, Mykolayiv oblast, just outside the capital of the region. The 13.575-megawatt solar facility is the second investment from the Canadian side under the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA), which took effect in August 2017. Construction of the site began in September and the total amount of the investment is more than 11 million Euros.

Attendees for the opening included Canadian Ambassador Roman Waschuk. Ambassador Waschcuk said, "Clean green energy helps Ukraine secure its energy independence and powers local economic development. Canada is serious about fighting climate change so investment that helps Ukraine reduce emissions is a contribution to our collective planetary future." Oleksandr Demchuk, the former Head of the Vitovsk Rayon State Administration and current Chief of Staff to the Governor of Mykolayiv added, "I want to thank Canada, for always being there for us, for being the first country that will lend a helping hand, and for being among the first countries that recognized Ukraine as a state." Other guests attending the plant opening included Ukrainian pop star and advocate for renewable energy, Ruslana, Member of Parliament Andriy Vadaturskyi, and Konstantin Gura the Adviser to the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine.

The station consists of 39,348 solar panels, with 5 inverters installed to manage the power output. The area used for the station totals 20.22 hectares. The amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) eliminated in comparison with coal fueled power stations is 18212 tons per year.

SOURCE TIU Canada