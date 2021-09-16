Tive and Cloudleaf Announce Technology Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif. & BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive and Cloudleaf are pleased to announce their technology partnership. Cloudleaf's SaaS digital intelligence platform leverages supply chain, edge, IoT and contextual data to provide the world's leading end-to-end supply chain digital twin solution to manage risk and volatility in product flows. Tive helps shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs) eliminate preventable shipment delays and damage with enhanced visibility through its top-class portfolio of IoT devices, software and monitoring services.

Together Cloudleaf and Tive provide organizations with real-time location and condition insights to shipments across the globe. The combination of these platforms provides a whole new level of insights and visibility, with the ability of shippers to monitor their items in-transit, and carriers to provide new levels of service. The joint offerings provide a verified view of on-time-in-full like never before.

"We're very excited to partner with Cloudleaf in delivering tremendous value to the supply chain visibility ecosystem," said Tive CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni. "By combining Cloudleaf's expertise in inventory, asset and logistics intelligence with Tive's hyper-accurate Solo 5G™ trackers and fully integrated in-transit visibility data, customers around the globe will get true real-time insights on what is happening with their shipments."

"Cloudleaf is thrilled to work with the creative team at Tive. Tive not only provides another great portfolio of services for in-transit shipment visibility, but a passion for solving client challenges," said Mahesh Veerina, Cloudleaf CEO. "Cloudleaf data platform combined with the power of Tive services gives even more flexibility to clients looking to power their supply chain with active IoT insights."

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf powers next-generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML, and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real-time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability. For more information, visit: www.cloudleaf.com

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

