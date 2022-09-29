Tive Announces a Validated, Complete Cold Chain Solution for the Pharmaceutical & Biologicals Industries

Tive's best-in-class global visibility offering now covers the full range of cold chain temperature requirements — including dry ice and cryogenic shipments

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced a portfolio of real-time cold chain management logistics solutions for pharmaceutical, biologicals, and cell gene therapy companies. Tive's multi-sensor Solo 5G trackers capture and transmit hyper-accurate location and temperature data of shipments in real time—enabling customers to actively monitor in-transit shipments, take action when deviations occur, and identify areas for supply chain improvements.

Tive's complete validated, real-time cold chain solution

With this announcement, Tive now covers the full range of temperatures required to protect all critical cold chain shipments—including dry ice and cryogenic shipments. In addition to lithium and non-lithium Solo 5G trackers (TT-7000/TT-7100) already covering the temperature range of -30°C to +60°C, Tive is adding new trackers with probes that will reach -200°C to monitor dry ice and cryogenic shipments.

"Tive dedicated a tremendous amount of energy to create hardware and software offerings that give biotech, pharmaceutical, and cell gene therapy companies a complete cold chain solution—as well as a tremendous competitive advantage," says Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO & Founder. "As the demand for low and ultra-low temperature shipments increases, it becomes even more critical for companies across the globe to have complete in-transit visibility—so they can deliver high-quality products that assure patient safety."

"Biocair wants the best of the best, and that's why we use Tive: they offer a full cold chain solution that enables us to be proactive rather than reactive—at every point in the supply chain," says Robert Pagan, Packaging Solutions Engineer at Biocair. "We are an extremely customer-centric company, and by using Tive we demonstrate to our clients that we are on the cutting edge of technology and medicine—to better serve them, and to set ourselves apart from the competition."

Approved for use on more than 130 air carriers, Tive's solutions are GxP compliant and all the components (hardware and software) are developed and tested following the Good Automated Manufacturing Practice 5 (GAMP 5) model. A 3-Point NIST®-traceable Certificate of Calibration is included with every Tive Solo 5G tracker, and both trackers and probes are fully calibrated by an ISO® 17025 accredited laboratory. In addition, the Tive cloud-based application complies with both FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 requirements. Tive is SOC® 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 compliant.

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage, and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real-time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

