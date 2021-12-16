Tive Launches Partnership Focused on Visibility with Blue Yonder

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive , a leading real-time in-transit visibility provider, today announced a new strategic partnership with Blue Yonder , a leading digital supply chain and omni-commerce fulfillment platform provider. By integrating data and insights from Blue Yonder's transportation management solution and Luminate™ Control Tower, this partnership provides mutual customers with insights beyond shipment locations and conditions that deliver a better end-consumer experience.

Logistics professionals in retail and manufacturing are demanding next-generation actionable insights to actively manage their customers' growing expectations. This partnership delivers shared data and efficiencies for logistics providers, offering near real-time visibility for their customers across the globe.

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments while providing hyper-accurate location and condition with its industry-leading trackers . By partnering with Blue Yonder, Tive will be able to deliver on its promise of 90% reduced 'where-is-my-order' costs; a 90% reduction in claims for lost, damaged or delayed items; and an overall 10% savings on total freight spend to customers.

"Collaboration and partnerships across the entire supply chain ecosystem are what we strive for every day here at Tive," said Tive CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni . "Combining all aspects of real-time shipment data – location, condition, TMS and control tower data – customers everywhere get real-time actionable information on what is happening with their shipments. We are excited to partner with Blue Yonder to help make global supply chains more efficient."

"Here at Tive, we seek to partner with companies that align with our culture of transparency, collaboration and relentless pursuit to ensure that every shipment arrives on time, in full, and in good condition," said Shawna Baker , Head of Partnerships at Tive. "Blue Yonder is a natural symbiotic fit in Tive's partner ecosystem thanks to their strong capabilities in transportation management and control tower visibility."

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

Tive Media Contact:

Jim Waters

[email protected]

SOURCE Tive, Inc.