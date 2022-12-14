Tive Named a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics

In addition to being honored as a top provider of global cold chain and perishable supply chain solutions, Tive also receives a Food Logistics 2022 Top Tech Startup award

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, was recently announced as a Food Logistics 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award winner—which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. Shortly after being named a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider award winner, Food Logistics also selected Tive as a winner of its 2022 Top Tech Startup award—which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

Tive is the leading provider of innovative supply chain visibility solutions. Hundreds of global brands use Tive every day to mitigate in-transit issues, assure on-time and in-full deliveries, and improve the customer experience. Tive empowers logistics professionals to actively monitor shipments—via road, air, ocean, and rail.

"We are tremendously honored to win a 2022 Food Logistics Top Software & Technology Provider award," says Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive. "Improved supply chain visibility is the critical path for our customers' success, and end-to-end, real-time visibility solutions such as Tive's are becoming table stakes for shippers—as well as to their end customers. This prestigious award validates our efforts, and inspires us to even greater heights."

Continued Komoni, "We are also proud to be named a Food Logistics 2022 Top Tech Startup award winner. At Tive, we dedicate each and every day to ensure that we are providing the best, most effective shipment visibility solutions to our customers—so they can improve operational efficiency and achieve more on time and in full deliveries."

Tive and the other recipients of this year's Top Software & Technology Provider award will be profiled in Food Logistics' November/December 2022 print issue. To learn more about the award, and to view the full list of winners, please visit https://foodl.me/h27cmu. Recipients of this year's Top Tech Startup award will be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Please visit https://foodl.me/ibl8vs to view the full list of winners.

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage, and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

