Tive Named to Prestigious FreightTech 25 List of Innovative & Disruptive Companies

Ranked #18, Tive joins this list of innovators for the first time

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced that it was ranked 18th in FreightWaves' 2023 FreightTech 25 list, which recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight and transportation industry. This is the first year Tive is included on this list.

Tive named FreightTech 25 Winner for 2023

Each year, the top 25 companies are selected from the FreightTech 100 by a handpicked group of CEOs, industry leaders, and investors actively investing in the freight space. The complete list of winners can be viewed on the FreightWaves website .

"As relentless innovators, we are extremely proud to be recognized by FreightWaves on this impressive list of companies working to advance the freight technology space," said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO & Founder. "At Tive, we are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to make end-to-end supply chain visibility available to everyone in the transportation industry, and this award clearly demonstrates that our hard work is successfully advancing our mission."

Among Tive's recent contributions to make end-to-end supply chain visibility an affordable reality for everyone in the supply chain logistics space are the following:

Introduced the first single-use and multi-use 5G-ready tracker

Introduced the first non-lithium based 5G-ready tracker

Introduced Tive Tag , the thinnest, easiest-to-use label for end-to-end cold chain monitoring of temperature-sensitive shipments

Co-founded the Open Visibility Network —a consortium of supply chain, transportation, and logistics technology providers on a mission to optimize global supply chain efficiency via open visibility and collaboration

Tive trackers provide global visibility coverage, with high reliability in more than 186 countries

About the FreightTech 25

The FreightTech 25 companies and their ranking were determined by a hand-picked peer group of CEOs, industry leaders, and investors actively investing in the freight industry. The companies were among the FreightTech 100 companies, previously determined by a panel chosen by FreightWaves.

About FreightWaves

The company is the world's leading supply chain intelligence platform. More than one million professionals and 500 + global enterprises use FreightWaves intelligence to make informed decisions about their current and future supply chain operations. FreightWaves provides supply chain organizations with fundamental data and context that help benchmark, analyze, monitor, and forecast activity, pricing, and risks in the global freight market. Information and tools that FreightWaves offer the global logistics industry increase efficiency and profitability by driving more accurate pricing, higher utilization of assets, and lower emissions.

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage, and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real-time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

