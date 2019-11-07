Tivic Health Named CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health™ Systems Inc. first product, ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief, has been selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree. ClearUP, an example of bioelectronics, is a drug-free, non-invasive device that uses neuromodulation to treat sinus pain from allergic rhinitis – seasonal and year-round allergies. The Innovation Awards were announced today at CES Unveiled in New York and recognized companies for their innovations in engineering, design and technology.

"Our team is honored that ClearUP has been selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree. To be among so many companies that exemplify bold and innovative technologies is a privilege," said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. "ClearUP's use of drug-free, non-invasive microcurrent technology is disrupting how we treat allergy-related sinus pain. Our focus is on bioelectronic medicine, an emerging trend in healthcare according to TIME. We are developing well-designed, accessible home-use bioelectronic medical devices for those suffering from a wide range of chronic conditions. We expect to bring more of these products to market giving millions access to health solutions that historically were treated with pharmaceuticals or even surgery."

About ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief

Whether you're one of the 50+ million people who suffer from seasonal or year-round allergies you can get relief right at home with ClearUP, a small handheld device that uses no chemicals, is clinically proven and FDA cleared, so it's safe and effective for treating sinus pain from allergies. ClearUP empowers sinus sufferers to manage their sinuses at home with self-care, a rapidly growing trend in healthcare. ClearUP is available for purchase at $149 on Amazon, www.tivichealth.com, and online at Best Buy, CVS and Walgreens sometime in November.

How ClearUP Works

ClearUP's state of the art technology emits low-level electrical stimulation called microcurrent to the underlying sinus nerve fibers. Simply glide ClearUP around your outer cheek, nose and brow bone for a quick five-minute treatment. Low-level electrical stimulation of the sinus nerve fibers has been shown to alleviate sinus pain and result in smaller blood vessel diameter and reduced edema (swelling). Studies show that 74 percent experienced relief after one treatment that lasts for up to six hours. ClearUP is easy to use with a one-button control and three levels of customization.

About Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a bioelectronic device company dedicated to developing microcurrent therapy solutions for chronic diseases and conditions. Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global neuromodulation industry and is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products and empowering people to improve their health and quality of life. Visit www.tivichealth.com @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth

SOURCE Tivic Health Systems Inc.

