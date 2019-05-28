Tivic Health Strengthens Executive Team, Appoints Subinoy Das, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Michael Nketiah, MBA, RAC, VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health™ Systems today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointments of Subinoy Das, MD as Chief Medical Officer and Michael Nketiah as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs. Earlier this year, Tivic Health received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for ClearUP™ Sinus Pain Relief, a small, handheld device that uses gentle microcurrent waveforms to provide sinus pain relief to the 40+ million Americans suffering from allergic rhinitis (hay fever).

As Chief Medical Officer, Subinoy Das, MD, a leading otolaryngologist from Ohio, will provide clinical insights and perspectives to facilitate product development and adoption. Michael Nketiah, Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs, will be responsible for Tivic Health's compliance efforts, working with regulatory bodies and refining research protocols.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Das and Mr. Nketiah join our team as we work to bring ClearUP to market late this summer," said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. "Dr. Das brings to our team deep expertise and business savvy in sinus health care. Mr. Nketiah's domestic and international experience in quality and regulatory affairs will be invaluable as we chart our growth."

"I've been impressed with the product's efficacy as well as the dynamic Tivic Health team and look forward to breaking new ground with ClearUP and the Tivic Health team," said Dr. Das.

Mr. Nketiah said, "I prefer companies that have a deep respect for and understanding of quality and have found that mindset at Tivic Health. The company was particularly interesting because they are in the forefront of cutting-edge medicine, e.g. neurostimulation."

Subinoy Das, MD, FACS, FARS is the CEO and Medical Director at the U.S. Institute for Advanced Sinus Care and Research in Ohio. He is the former director of the Ohio State University Sinus and Allergy Center and Assistant Professor at Ohio State University.

Dr. Das is a U.S. board-certified otolaryngologist, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and Fellow of the American Rhinologic Society, where he received a Presidential Citation in 2015. He is a former Research Associate of the Center of Microbial Pathogenesis at the Research Institute, Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Prior to joining Tivic Health, Michael Nketiah served as VP in the areas of Quality and Regulatory for other medical technology companies such as SIRIS Medical, ClearPath Surgical Inc., and Previvo Genetics, Inc. He also served as Senior Director of Quality and Regulatory Affairs at PROCEPT BioRobotics.

About ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief

ClearUP, a first-in-class bioelectronic device is an over-the-counter (OTC) device that provides consumers with a simple, drug-free option to relieve sinus pain caused by various environmental allergies such as dust, mold, pollens and pet dander. It delivers low current electrical waveforms that stimulate the nerves under the skin to help relieve sinus pain. Its state-of-the-art technology guides the user to target the most optimal treatment points. ClearUP will launch an Indiegogo campaign in mid-June and will be available late summer for $149.

About Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a bioelectronic device company dedicated to developing microcurrent therapy solutions for chronic diseases and conditions. Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global neuromodulation industry and is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products, empowering people to improve their health and quality of life. Visit www.tivichealth.com @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth

SOURCE Tivic Health Systems Inc.