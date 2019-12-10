Tivity Health Announces Organizational Structure

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health®, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY), a leading provider of nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions, announced today its organizational structure for the Nutrition Business Unit. Keira Krausz, President, Nutrition Business Unit, will continue to lead the Nutrition division, focused on growing the Nutrisystem® and South Beach Diet® programs for 2020. Krausz was the Chief Marketing Officer of Nutrisystem from 2013 to 2019 and was part of the leadership team who drove the growth and turnaround of the company.

Krausz is supported by a tenured leadership team, including David Burton, Chief Operating Officer, Nutrition Business Unit, who has been working in operations and product development for Nutrisystem for more than a decade; Steve Mikulak, Senior Vice President, Marketing, a seasoned marketing and five-year Nutrisystem veteran who is credited with driving digital growth and revenue per customer; and Bill MacBride, Senior Vice President, Contact Center, who has led the award-winning call center operations for Nutrisystem for the past ten years.

"One year ago today, we announced our acquisition of Nutrisystem, and with it our vision to transform the company to focus on improving health and well-being through fitness, nutrition and social engagement solutions," said Donato Tramuto, CEO of Tivity Health. "We are firmly committed to our OE strategy for nutrition – to optimize our core business to support 2020 growth and expand to launch new revenue channels to diversify the nutrition business unit to recognize the potential of our combined organization. Nutrition Business Unit President Keira Krausz is a proven leader committed to aggressively pursuing our mission and growth opportunities. She will now report to me, and I am confident that with her leadership, we will quickly return our profitable nutrition business to growth and ensure positive momentum in 2020."

Krausz became President of the Nutrition Business Unit in March 2019, after the acquisition of Nutrisystem by Tivity Health. Krausz is a proven direct-to-consumer, data-driven, and digital marketer. While she was CMO of Nutrisystem, overseeing all aspects of sales and marketing, revenue grew by over 90% and EBITDA more than tripled. Under her leadership, Nutrisystem, Inc. revamped its ecommerce team, built a customer experience and retention team that increased revenue per customer by nearly 30%, revitalized creative and media, and introduced and grew the South Beach Diet program.

For 2020, the Nutrition Business Unit is executing against its previously announced "optimization" strategy by introducing science-backed, effective program innovation, evolving creative to increase brand appeal and response, and significantly expanding its digital reach.

"Our 2020 program for Nutrisystem is our most innovative and on-trend in the past six years," said Krausz. "We returned to best practices for development and in-market testing, are introducing dozens of new foods, have seen positive results for our new creative, and are on track with our media expansion. We're also excited to re-launch the new keto-friendly South Beach Diet with fully-integrated brand, direct response, and PR efforts. The Nutrition Business Unit is well-positioned to execute on Donato's vision, return our brands to growth and deliver shareholder value in 2020."

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living™. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. We are also proud to host an annual Connectivity Summit that brings together stakeholders from all over the United States to discuss and create opportunities for older adults to live their best healthy lives. Learn more at TivityHealth.com

SOURCE Tivity Health, Inc.