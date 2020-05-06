Tivity Health Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"Both our Healthcare and Nutrition business units performed well during January, February, and the first two weeks of March. While the coronavirus pandemic impacted our business beginning in mid-March, the momentum early in the quarter, the strength of our brands, and the ingenuity of our colleagues allowed us to pivot and deliver a solid first quarter," said Bob Greczyn, Tivity Health's Interim Chief Executive Officer.

First Quarter Highlights and Business Update:

The Healthcare Business Unit exceeded adjusted EBITDA guidance;

The Nutrition Business Unit exceeded revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance driven by new customer growth in Nutrisystem;

Accelerated and expanded digital capabilities and virtual offerings to keep SilverSneakers members focused on health, activity, and social connectivity;

Innovated with health plan partners and other agencies to create broader nutrition and fitness offerings;

Initiated cost reductions including the furlough of 13% of the workforce, reduction of base salaries for highly compensated employees for approximately four months, and reduction of board cash compensation; and

Enhanced liquidity further with working capital management and tax savings under the CARES Act.

Mr. Greczyn continued, "Several key Nutrisystem metrics trended positively in the first quarter including new customer starts, cost to acquire customers, and average price per order, as well as others. While our Healthcare business has been recently pressured as a result of nearly all our partner locations being closed due to the pandemic, our team promptly implemented innovative and meaningful methods to continue to serve the members of our fitness programs through a variety of virtual settings. Early 2020 momentum coupled with our team's thoughtful cost management actions delivered a strong cash flow quarter and enhanced our liquidity position. I believe that our response and the actions taken over the past several weeks will set the Company up for success and help to partially offset any near-term financial impact. We will continue to be diligent in our actions to ensure the long-term success of the company."

Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for the Nutrition Business

"Since February 2020, the Board of Directors has been engaged in a comprehensive review of the Company's long-term strategy, including reviewing the company's core capabilities and ability to best deliver increased shareholder value through actions that would improve our balance sheet and best focus management on the creation of value. The Board has come to the conclusion to explore strategic alternatives with respect to the Nutrition business, including a possible transaction," said Anthony Sanfilippo, Chairman of the Board of Tivity Health. "We have engaged Lazard as the Company's financial advisor."

CEO Search Update

"Tivity Health's CEO search is well underway," said Mr. Sanfilippo. "We've been pleased by the interest in leading our company from a group of highly qualified individuals. We expect the search will be successfully concluded in the near term."

Outlook

"Given the rapidly evolving nature of COVID-19, we are withdrawing our guidance for 2020," said Mr. Greczyn. "We remain confident in our business model and believe in the strength and resilience of our brands. While there are challenges to navigate in the near term, we believe our fundamentals, as well as our end-markets, are solid and the long-term prospects for our business remain intact."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Information

Dollars in millions, except per-share data See pages 11-12 for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 2019 (1)





Revenues $337.7 $214.1 Net Income (Loss) $(198.1) $4.2 Adjusted EBITDA $28.8 $39.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.5% 18.4% (Basic) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(4.08) $0.10 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $(0.12) $0.51 Cash Flows from Operating Activities $47.0 $5.2 Free Cash Flow $42.1 $1.3



(1) Includes results from the Nutrition segment since its acquisition on March 8, 2019 forward.

Total revenues in the first quarter of $337.7 million increased $123.6 million, or approximately 58%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 driven by a full quarter of Nutrition segment revenues, representing an increase of $120.4 million, and an increase in Healthcare segment revenues of $3.2 million.

Net loss in the first quarter of $(198.1) million included a non-cash impairment charge of $(199.5) million in the Nutrition segment, which lowered the carrying amount of goodwill by $(119.5) million and the Nutrisystem tradename by $(80.0) million. The adverse change in market conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic prompted management to conduct an impairment evaluation and ultimately drove the majority of the impairment charge recorded. The Company does not expect this non-cash impairment charge to have an impact on future operations, or affect its liquidity, cash flows from operating activities, or compliance with the financial covenants in its credit agreement.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.8 million for the first quarter, representing a decrease of $10.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was driven primarily by a full quarter of Nutrition segment results, representing a decrease of $14.8 million, partially offset by an increase in Healthcare segment Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million.

Healthcare Segment

Dollars in millions



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 2019





Healthcare Revenues $159.7 $156.5 Healthcare Adjusted EBITDA $30.2 $26.1 Healthcare Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.9% 16.7%

First quarter revenues in the Healthcare segment increased by $3.2 million in 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of an increase in Prime Fitness revenue of $4.1 million driven by an increase in average subscribers. While SilverSneakers revenue ended the first quarter slightly down compared to the prior year, year-to-date SilverSneakers revenue through February 2020 increased approximately $11 million, or 13.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Healthcare segment in the first quarter of 2020 increased by $4.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 220 basis points, primarily driven by a reduction in marketing expense, professional fees, and employee bonus expense.

Nutrition Segment

Dollars in millions



Three Months Ended

24-day Day Period Post-Acquisition

Nutrisystem, Inc. 2019

Prior to Acquisition

March 31, 2020

(3/8/19 – 3/31/19)

(1/1/19 – 3/7/19) (2)











Nutrition Revenues $178.0

$57.6

$134.0 Nutrition Adjusted EBITDA ($1.4)

$13.3

($8.3) Nutrition Adjusted EBITDA Margin (0.8%)

23.1%

(6.2%)

(2) Reflects results from January 1, 2019 through March 7, 2019, prior to the Company's acquisition of Nutrisystem on March 8, 2019. These results are excluded from the Company's reported results for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the period January 1, 2019 through March 7, 2019 excludes $17.1 million of acquisition, integration, and project costs.

Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in the Nutrition segment were $178.0 million and ($1.4) million, respectively, for the first quarter. Nutrisystem DTC revenue of $155.6 million was down 1% year over year with new customer growth up approximately 4% over the same period, indicating that the program and messaging is resonating with consumers. While the average selling price for Nutrisystem DTC was down year over year, it was partially offset by gains in length of stay.

As Americans' priorities shifted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutrition segment pivoted messaging to focus on the ability to deliver healthy meals, shakes, and snacks to the home. Since the new TV spots and digital creative launched in late March, customer response and program orders have been strong and exceeded expectations. This trend continued through April and into May.

TIVITY HEALTH, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 83,034

$ 2,486 Accounts receivable, net



80,931



97,596 Inventories



32,350



36,407 Prepaid expenses



12,774



18,255 Other current assets



8,195



6,993 Total current assets



217,284



161,737













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $47,960 and $42,510 respectively



53,006



52,909 Right-of-use assets, operating leases



38,433



41,518 Right-of-use assets, finance leases



1,518



1,680 Intangible assets, net



600,613



689,686 Goodwill, net



535,135



654,635 Other assets



22,294



23,740 Total assets

$ 1,468,283

$ 1,625,905













Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 62,931

$ 46,480 Accrued salaries and benefits



7,585



13,071 Accrued liabilities



62,352



56,068 Deferred revenue



15,284



12,037 Current portion of operating lease liabilities



12,928



13,131 Current portion of finance lease liabilities



634



624 Current portion of other long-term liabilities



14,317



4,947 Total current liabilities



176,031



146,358













Long-term debt



1,087,599



1,048,127 Long-term operating lease liabilities



26,923



30,321 Long-term finance lease liabilities



917



1,080 Long-term deferred tax liability



138,014



160,846 Other long-term liabilities



31,175



12,263













Commitments and contingent liabilities

























Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



— Common stock $.001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 48,444,821 and 48,156,786 shares outstanding, respectively



48



48 Additional paid-in capital



503,049



504,419 Accumulated deficit



(435,371)



(237,284) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,254,953 shares in treasury



(28,182)



(28,182) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(31,920)



(12,091) Total stockholders' equity



7,624



226,910 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,468,283

$ 1,625,905

TIVITY HEALTH, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except earnings per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019 Revenues:











Services

$ 159,692

$ 156,527 Products



177,963



57,567 Total revenues



337,655



214,094













Cost of revenue:











Services (exclusive of depreciation of $1,831 and $382, respectively, included below)



115,148



113,842 Products (exclusive of depreciation and amortization of $10,671 and $1,626, respectively, included below)



84,009



26,496 Total cost of revenue



199,157



140,338













Marketing expenses



87,072



24,149 Selling, general and administrative expenses



28,009



27,186 Depreciation and amortization



14,763



3,582 Impairment loss



199,500



— Restructuring and related charges



742



1,591 Operating income



(191,588)



17,248













Interest expense



21,664



7,666 Income (loss) before income taxes



(213,252)



9,582













Income tax expense (benefit)



(15,146)



5,368 Net income (loss)



(198,106)



4,214













Earnings (loss) per share:











Basic

$ (4.08)

$ 0.10 Diluted (1)

$ (4.08)

$ 0.10













Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (217,935)

$ 4,214













Weighted average common shares and equivalents:











Basic



48,613



42,745 Diluted (1)



48,613



43,183





(1) The impact of potentially dilutive securities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was not considered because the impact would be anti-dilutive.

TIVITY HEALTH, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (198,106)

$ 4,214 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



14,763



3,582 Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs



1,212



900 Amortization of debt discount



1,095



389 Share-based employee compensation expense



824



2,359 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



199,500



— Deferred income taxes



(16,031)



4,355 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net



16,665



(31,123) Decrease in inventory



4,057



6,025 Decrease in other current assets



4,746



168 Increase in accounts payable



12,612



6,555 Decrease in accrued salaries and benefits



(4,852)



(767) Increase in other current liabilities



5,501



5,576 Increase in deferred revenue



3,247



2,309 Other



1,790



660 Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 47,023

$ 5,202













Cash flows from investing activities:











Acquisition of property and equipment

$ (4,875)

$ (3,898) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



—



(1,062,818) Net cash flows used in investing activities

$ (4,875)

$ (1,066,716)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

$ 160,325

$ 1,274,925 Payments of long-term debt



(123,000)



(167,134) Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation



(2,795)



(342) Exercise of stock options



601



234 Deferred loan costs



—



(30,189) Principal payments related to financing leases



(152)



(11) Change in cash overdraft and other



3,421



902 Net cash flows provided by financing activities

$ 38,400

$ 1,078,385













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

$ —

$ (16)













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ 80,548

$ 16,855













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 2,486

$ 1,933













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 83,034

$ 18,788

TIVITY HEALTH, INC. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019



Healthcare

Nutrition

Total

Segments

Healthcare

Nutrition

Total

Segments





































Revenues

$ 159,692

$ 177,963

$ 337,655

$ 156,527

$ 57,567

$ 214,094





































Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes













$ (213,252)













$ 9,582





































Acquisition and integration costs















2,791















17,052 Impairment loss















199,500















— CEO transition costs















2,586















— Restructuring and related charges















742















1,591 Interest expense















21,664















7,666 Depreciation and amortization















14,763















3,582 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 30,242

$ (1,448)

$ 28,794

$ 26,129

$ 13,344

$ 39,473

TIVITY HEALTH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Basis to Net Income (Loss), GAAP Basis (in thousands)







Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

% of

Revenue



Three Months

Ended March 31,

2019

% of

Revenue Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP basis (1)

$ 28,794

8.5%

$ 39,473

18.4% Acquisition, integration, and CEO transition costs (2)



(5,377)







(17,052)



Restructuring charges (3)



(742)







(1,591)



Impairment loss (4)



(199,500)







—



EBITDA, non-GAAP basis (5)

$ (176,825)





$ 20,830



Depreciation and amortization



(14,763)







(3,582)



Interest expense



(21,664)







(7,666)



Income tax benefit (expense)



15,146







(5,368)



Net income (loss), GAAP basis

$ (198,106)





$ 4,214









(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes acquisition, integration, and CEO transition costs, restructuring charges, and impairment loss from this measure because of its comparability to the Company's historical operating results. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its operating results on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, because Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in the Company's industry, the non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (2) Acquisition, integration, and CEO transition costs consists of pre-tax charges of $5,377 and $17,052 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of Nutrisystem and the termination in February 2020 of our former CEO. (3) Restructuring charges consists of pre-tax charges of $742 and $1,591 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, primarily related to a restructuring of corporate support infrastructure and of executive leadership. (4) Impairment loss consists of pre-tax charges of $80,000 and $119,500 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 related to an impairment of the Nutrisystem tradename and goodwill allocated to the Nutrition segment, respectively. (5) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its operating results and guidance on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Basis to Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities, GAAP Basis (in thousands)







Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Free cash flow, non-GAAP basis (6)

$ 42,148

$ 1,304 Acquisition of property and equipment



4,875



3,898 Net cash flows provided by operations, GAAP basis

$ 47,023

$ 5,202





(6) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flows provided by operating activities less acquisition of property and equipment. The Company believes free cash flow is a useful measure of performance and an indication of the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its results on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider free cash flow in isolation or as a substitute for net cash flows provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, because free cash flow may be defined differently by other companies in the Company's industry, the non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("EPS"), Non-GAAP Basis to EPS, GAAP Basis (footnote amounts in thousands)







Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Adjusted EPS, non-GAAP basis (7)

$ (0.12)

$ 0.51 Net loss attributable to acquisition, integration, CEO transition, and restructuring costs (8) (13)



(0.09)



(0.32) Net loss attributable to impairment loss (9) (13)



(3.71)



— Net loss attributable to amortization of intangible assets (10) (13)



(0.14)



(0.02) Loss attributable to tax adjustments (11) (13)



(0.02)



(0.06) EPS (loss), GAAP basis (12) (13)

$ (4.08)

$ 0.10





(7) Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes net loss attributable to acquisition, integration, CEO transition, and restructuring costs, impairment loss, amortization of intangible assets, and tax adjustments from this measure because of its comparability to the Company's historical operating results. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its operating results on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider adjusted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for EPS determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, because adjusted EPS may be defined differently by other companies in the Company's industry, the non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (8) Net loss attributable to acquisition, integration, CEO transition, and restructuring costs consists of pre-tax charges of $6,119 and $18,643 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These costs primarily related to the acquisition and integration of Nutrisystem, the termination in February 2020 of our former CEO, and a restructuring of our corporate support infrastructure and executive leadership. The tax rate applied to these charges was 25%, which represented the combined estimated U.S. federal and state statutory tax rate. (9) Net loss attributable to impairment loss consists of pre-tax charges totaling $199,500 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 related to an impairment of the Nutrisystem tradename and goodwill allocated to the Nutrition segment. Of this amount, $80,000 is a temporary difference with a corresponding deferred tax liability established in purchase accounting. The tax benefit rate applied to the temporary portion of the charge was 24.1%, which represented the combined estimated U.S. federal and state statutory tax rate for the Nutrition segment. No tax benefit is recorded for the permanent portion of the charge. (10) Net loss attributable to amortization of intangible assets consists of pre-tax charges of $9,073 and $1,320 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, related to the amortization of certain definite-lived intangible assets recorded as part of the acquisition of Nutrisystem. The tax rate applied to these expenses was 25%, which represented the combined estimated U.S. federal and state statutory tax rate. (11) Loss attributable to tax adjustments represents the estimated impact on the Company's effective tax rate related to the acquisition of Nutrisystem, arising from certain nondeductible expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 as well as the revaluation of deferred tax assets during the three months ended March 31, 2019. (12) Figures may not add due to rounding. (13) The impact of potentially dilutive securities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was not considered because the impact would be anti-dilutive.

