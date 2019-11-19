TJ Hoisington's Top Podcast Attracts Big-Name Guests

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Podcasting is the new medium for providing information about personal development, motivation, success strategies, and leadership principles. Since its creation in 2014, the "Unleash Your Greatness Within" podcast hosted by TJ Hoisington has ranked number one on iTunes in the Health and Fitness category.

The "Unleash Your Greatness Within" syndicated podcast is a mix of high-performance principles and "success interviews" with industry experts. These experts are best-selling authors, business leaders, CEOs, thought leaders, celebrities, and professional athletes, including Gary John Bishop (author and thought leader), Les Brown (author and legendary motivational speaker), Horst Schulze (co-founder of Ritz Carlton Hotels), Ken Blanchard, (best-selling author and leadership consultant), Dean Karnazes (author and ultramarathoner), Hyrum Smith, (co-founder of FranklinCovey), Rich Karlgaard (publisher of Forbes Magazine), Brian Tracy (best-selling author) and many more.

TJ Hoisington and his team receive several requests per day from publicists to interview clients and guests, and the process for choosing guests is comprehensive. Hoisington has a high standard for accepting guests: "Guests on the 'Unleash Your Greatness Within' podcast must be a respected expert in their industry, and their message must resonate with the spirit of the show. In a world of many voices, I am compelled to hold a high standard. Every podcast episode should lead the listener toward achieving more happiness and achievement."

Any publicists interested in having a client who meets the show's high standard on the show should contact media@greatnesswithin.com.

Download the podcasts on iTunes: https://apple.co/2qr7kMh.

Watch Success Interviews on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/greatnesswithin.

TJ HOISINGTON BIO:

TJ Hoisington is a best-selling author, keynote speaker, leadership consultant, entrepreneur, and columnist. He is the author of the international best-selling book, "If You Think, You Can! Thirteen Laws that Govern the Performance of High Achievers," sold in 34 countries. TJ is also the author of "The Secret of the Slight Edge" and numerous leadership and high-performance training programs, including "Maximizing Human Performance," "Maximizing the Customer Service Experience," "Maximizing Sales Performance," "The Success Formula," and more.

TJ wrote the first Swiss Family Robinson sequel in over 100 years, titled "Return to Robinson Island." On December 5, 2019, the adventure will continue when two sisters inadvertently step through time and meet the Swiss Family Robinson. Check out book sequels on Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Swiss_Family_Robinson This sequel is titled "The Swiss Family Robinson Secret Discovery," and you can pre-order it on Amazon at https://amzn.to/37jnw2G.

TJ is also the host of the "Unleash Your Greatness Within!" podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and more.

TJ's expertise has been shared with many organizations, such as Seattle's Best Coffee, England Logistics, USA Truck, Alaska Marine Lines, Toyota, Ramada Inn, Lexus, Land Rover, the U.S. Armed Forces, Office of the Surgeon General, Nu Skin Enterprises, LegalShield and many more, as well as schools and nonprofit organizations.

TJ's passionate speaking style has brought more than 1,000 invitations to speak to audiences of all sizes, from small groups of 10 to large groups of 15,000 people. Each time, his goal is always the same: customize the message with the focus on helping individuals and organizations unleash their greatness within.

TJ resides in Washington State with his wife and four children.

Connect with TJ Hoisington on social media: @tjhoisington.

For more information, visit: www.GreatnessWithin.com.

