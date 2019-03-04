WASHINGTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/TJX-Recalls-Heating-Pads-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Sold-Exclusively-at-T-J-Maxx-and-Marshalls-Stores

Note: This recall was previously announced independently on January 17, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Aroma Home USB Heated Hottie heating pads

Hazard: The heating pads can overheat during use, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the heating pads and return them to any T.J. Maxx or Marshalls store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page. Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 5,600 (in addition, about 3,600 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves animal-themed sequined heating pads that are heated by USB connection to a PC, laptop, power bank, car charger or other 5V USB port. The heating pads were sold in four styles: French Bull Dog, Sequin Cat Head, Sequin Fox Head and Sequin Blue Owl. A use and care label bearing the name "Aroma Home" is sewn into the bottom pocket of the heating pad where the USB cord emerges.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported in the U.S.

Sold At: T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from November 2018 through January 2019 for $13.

Importer: The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured in: China

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/68816r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-077

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

