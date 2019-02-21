T&K Partner Appointed to Austin Women in Oil and Gas Board of Directors

DALLAS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Thompson & Knight LLP is pleased to announce Ashley T. K. Phillips has been appointed as the Administrative Chair of the Austin Women in Oil and Gas Board of Directors.

Ms. Phillips is a Partner in the Firm's Austin office. She focuses her practice on environmental regulatory matters, with particular expertise in the oil, gas, and energy industry. Ms. Phillips' experience includes compliance counseling; environmental, health, and safety auditing; environmental risk assessment; environmental due diligence; advising on environmental matters in corporate and commercial transactions; handling administrative enforcement actions; and working with private and governmental entities to develop and implement collaborative environmental solutions.

Matters on which she has advised clients relate to regulatory requirements associated with air emissions, industrial and hazardous waste, water quality, underground storage tanks, endangered species, contaminated properties and release reporting obligations.

Prior to joining Thompson & Knight, Ms. Phillips served as an attorney for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 2005-2008 and an attorney for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality from 2003-2005. She has been recognized in Chambers USA (2017-2018), The Legal 500 US (2015-2018), Texas Super Lawyers® by Thomson Reuters (2018), and Texas Rising Stars® by Thomson Reuters (2016-2017).

Ms. Phillips received her J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law and her B.S. in Environmental Studies and Psychology from the University of Utah. Ms. Phillips currently serves as an Advisory Council Member for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Energy, Law & Business at The University of Texas at Austin.

Austin Women in Oil and Gas was established in 2015 to promote communication, education, and relationship building among women in all professions within the energy industry, both in the public and private sector, within Central Texas. For more information, visit www.austinwog.org.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world and is particularly recognized for its depth of experience and capabilities on behalf of the energy industry. Thompson & Knight has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Natural Resources Law (2018) and in Oil & Gas Law (2011-2013, 2015, 2017) in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.

