TK60 Eradicates COVID-19 In 20 Seconds, Faster Than Any Disinfectant Included On The EPA List N

TK60's results are particularly meaningful when considering patient room turn times in overburdened hospitals. A previous case study revealed that when TK60 was evaluated against Virex 256, a commonly used 10-minute contact time disinfectant, room turn time was decreased by an average of 49-minutes. Contact time is the period a product must sit wet on a surface to be effective.

"TK60 is successfully used in numerous hospitals and extended care environments," said Rayne Guest, founder and CEO of R-Water. "By prioritizing operational efficiency, organizations can enable our healthcare heroes to focus on patient care versus cumbersome disinfection procedures. It has been extremely gratifying to hear the feedback from our clients during the pandemic."

Most disinfectants on the EPA List N have a 10-minute contact time. Additionally, almost all of the disinfectants contain hazardous chemicals and require shipping, extensive personal protective equipment, as well as extra labor steps such as precleaning, multiple applications, and rinsing.

TK60 however, is hypoallergenic and produced on-site via a patented device that can provide up to 300 gallons each day. The active ingredient in TK60 is hypochlorous acid (HOCl), the same compound naturally produced by white blood cells to fight infections.

Although TK60 far exceeds EPA standards for efficacy and safety, the agency excludes disinfectants produced by EPA regulated devices from the List N. Therefore, it is imperative that corporations review third party lab reports when choosing a disinfectant to provide the most benefit to their organization.

R-Water is committed to reducing the spread of preventable infectious diseases and unnecessary human and environmental exposure to harmful chemicals.

Microchem Laboratory specializes in the testing of disinfectants, sanitizers, antimicrobial devices, medical devices, and personal care products. The Lab is ISO 17025 accredited and offers testing in compliance with current Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) regulations as stipulated by EPA and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). www.microchemlab.com

R-Water is a disabled woman-owned business based in the Dallas area. R-Water's computerized device gives hospitals, hotels, cruise ships, office buildings, restaurants, schools, and other facilities the power to produce cutting-edge cleaning and disinfecting solutions on-site. To learn more about how you can protect yourself against the threat of COVID-19, visit www.r-water.com or contact [email protected] .

