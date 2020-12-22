TKG and Health System Executives Discuss Health System Value and Functionality

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) and executives from leading health systems such as Kaiser Permanente, Mass General, CentraCare Health, and Advocate Aurora met virtually to assess health system value and functionality amidst accelerating disruptive forces, especially in light of the response to the current COVID 19 pandemic. Topics discussed include Growth of Technology and Impact on Cost of Business, Managing Poorly Insured Patients with Chronic or Complex Conditions, and Establishing System-Wide Clinical Standardization. The panel shared information and insights on the current state of hospital operations, environmental challenges facing inpatient services, organizational and structural challenges, and opportunities for clinical standardization and improvement.

Warren Smedley, VP of Health System Consulting at TKG and moderator said, "There is a lot of "noise" in our system at the moment that has the potential to distract us from our fundamental purpose of fulfilling the promise of the Quadruple Aim: strengthening patient experience, enhancing population health, reducing unnecessary costs, and improving the work life of health care providers and staff. This panel reinforces TKG's commitment to aligning our customers' shared goals and priorities with the recommendations, changes, and innovations that are needed to accelerate their competitive positions in a chaotic marketplace."

TKG's Health System Executive Advisory Board on Health System Performance brings c-suite level executives together to garner insights, identify research topics, and share best practice recommendations. Insights and key learnings from the session are available by emailing [email protected].

