TKO Miller Advises Dynamic International of Wisconsin on its Growth Financing

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the closing of a new revolving line of credit for Dynamic International of Wisconsin (Dynamic), an importer and full-line distributor of high-end, state-of-the-art CNC machines. Dynamic obtained its revolving line of credit, which will be used to support its working capital needs and fund the future growth of the Company, with Bank Leumi USA (Leumi), a full-service commercial and private banking institution.

Headquartered in Pewaukee, WI, Dynamic distributes a wide range of machine tools, parts, and equipment that includes milling and turning machinery. Their well-balanced, full-line CNC machine tool offering allows them to service multiple industries such as automotive, aerospace, mining, and oil & gas.



Headquartered in New York, NY, Leumi provides financial services to middle-market firms, as well as a full range of private banking solutions to domestic and international clients. Leumi also offers a broad range of securities and insurance products through its brokerage subsidiary, Leumi Investment Services Inc.

Dynamic engaged TKO Miller to identify a capital partner that could provide the flexibility required by the Company to continue its strong growth trajectory and fully understood the Company's future strategy. After being engaged, TKO Miller assisted Dynamic in determining the appropriate capital structure required to support the business and identified the best senior lenders that could meet the needs of the Company. TKO Miller conducted a targeted and efficient search that allowed Dynamic to ultimately achieve its business objectives.



"Dynamic found that it was no longer meeting its existing bank's definition of a target customer," said Steve Yahnke, Managing Director at TKO Miller. "TKO Miller quickly determined that Dynamic would be an attractive customer for many regional and national financial institutions for multiple reasons, but most notably the recent successful launch of their innovative vertical supply chain integration plan with the Smart Machine Tool brand."



"TKO Miller procured multiple, competitive proposals for the transaction," said Dick Layo, President of Dynamic. "In the end, we were very impressed with the final financing structure and the attractive economics of the deal. The new financing from Bank Leumi will provide Dynamic with the flexibility to continue its rapid growth."



"We are very pleased with the thoughtful, creative, and sound structuring advice TKO Miller provided during this capital raise process," said John DePledge, First Senior Vice President of Bank Leumi (Leumi). "Moreover, we are thrilled to have Dynamic join the Leumi client base. Working with Mr. Layo and his team to construct a flexible financing package is what Leumi specializes in."



About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family-and-founder-held businesses.



TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Yde

(414) 375-2660

SOURCE TKO Miller

Related Links

https://www.tkomiller.com

