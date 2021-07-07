TKO Miller Advises East Coast Rigging on its Sale to Incorp Holdings, LLC

MILWAUKEE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of East Coast Rigging & Contracting Company, Inc. (ECR), a leading provider of high-quality access equipment products and related services, to Incorp Holdings, LLC (Incorp). The transaction was completed in partnership with Midwest Growth Partners, Lowe Capital, NewSpring Capital, Spring Capital, Parkway Capital, ECR senior management, and scaffolding/industrial services industry veteran Pete Vrettakos, who will serve as Chairman of the combined business.

East Coast Rigging is a premier scaffolding and access equipment rental and related service provider specializing in rigging equipment and infrastructure/bridge maintenance work. ECR is headquartered in Laurel, Maryland, and primarily serves the Mid-Atlantic region as well as the Florida market through its satellite location in Fort Lauderdale. ECR's service offering includes engineering and designs, erection and dismantling, and access equipment rental services. Delivering innovative design and state-of-the-art equipment since 1991, ECR has prided itself on exceptional engineering, accurate estimating, and an outstanding safety record. This has allowed ECR to develop into a full-service provider that offers a large inventory of system scaffold and motorized equipment for a variety of commercial, light industrial, and infrastructure access needs.

Based in Evansville, Indiana, Incorp is a leading provider of insulation, scaffolding, and other multi-craft services, including heat tracing, sandblasting, fireproofing, abatement, and coatings in support of customers' routine maintenance and mechanical service needs throughout 20 states in the Midwest and the Southeast United States. Incorp, founded in 1996, provides these services in a variety of end-use segments including large-scale agricultural processing plants, water and wastewater treatment facilities, electrical generation and transmission facilities, and pulp, paper, and fiber processing plants.

"Incorp is going to be an excellent partner for East Coast Rigging, and both companies will complement each other in a way that results in continued growth for the combined business," said Mark Kerner, Owner of East Coast Rigging. "We are very excited to expand on ECR's offering within our current markets alongside the team at Incorp, and we look forward to continuing to evolve as an organization alongside our employees and customers."

"Mark Kerner has built and scaled a remarkable company over the past 30 years, all while maintaining a reputation for high quality, professionalism, and timeliness," said Tim Oleszczuk, Managing Director at TKO Miller. "East Coast Rigging possesses an impressive management team including COO, Andy Kerner, one of the best operational managers I've come across during my 30-year career in scaffolding. This transaction represents a win-win for both sides and offers a highly complementary geographic fit and a unique combination of commercial/infrastructure and industrial end-market exposure."

