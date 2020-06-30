TKO Miller, LLC Advises Power Test Inc. on its Acquisition of Taylor Dynamometer

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce that Power Test Inc., an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of dynamometers has acquired Taylor Dynamometer, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of market-leading engine, chassis, and towing dynamometers, as well as hydraulic test centers and controls.

Power Test, based in Sussex, WI, designs, manufactures, and sells dynamometers, heavy equipment testing systems, and related data acquisition and control systems. The Company's test equipment is sold to manufacturers, rebuild facilities, and distributors in the mining, oil and gas, power generation, marine, trucking, construction, rail, and military markets in more than 90 countries on six continents.

Founded in 1929, Taylor Dynamometer designs and manufactures market-leading engine, chassis, and towing dynamometers, as well as hydraulic test centers and controls. The Company's products are used in construction, marine, mining, military, oil and gas, and transportation industries. Taylor is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, with an additional office in Guangzhou, China. "Taylor Dynamometer is one of the strongest brands and had the best-regarded products in the dynamometer industry. The combination of Power Test and Taylor Dynamometer will allow us to meet all our customers' product and service needs and rapidly accelerate our new product development efforts," said Alan Petelinsek, Chief Executive Officer, Power Test.

This is Power Test's second acquisition in 2020 and will further strengthen their position as the market leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of dynamometers, heavy equipment testing systems, and related data acquisition and control systems. "With our combined strength, we can ensure continued job creation and exciting advancement opportunities for the team at Taylor Dynamometer," said Art Downey, former majority owner of Taylor Dynamometer.

"Combined, these two entities and brands will dominate the Dynamometer and Hydraulic Testing industry," said Joe Froehlich, Managing Director at TKO Miller. "Power Test's leading market position will further benefit from the strong reputation of Taylor Dynamometer, creating a true powerhouse in the industry."

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses, with a special focus on family-and-founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website at www.tkomiller.com

