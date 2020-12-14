TKO Miller, LLC Advises Trachte Building Systems Inc. On Its Acquisition Of Roof Mart, LLC

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --TKO Miller is pleased to announce that Trachte Building Systems Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of steel self-storage systems, has acquired Roof Mart LLC, a designer and manufacturer of metal roofing systems and wall panels.

Trachte, based in Sun Prairie, WI, designs, manufactures, and erects a full line of durable, pre-engineered, and customizable steel structures for a variety of end markets across the United States and internationally. For over 120 years Trachte has been a trusted, employee-owned building systems supplier and is one of the largest manufacturers of steel self-storage systems and curtain doors in the industry.

Founded in 2004, Roof Mart designs and manufactures steel roofing systems, wall panels, trims, and trusses for post frame building packages. Roof Mart is headquartered in Vernon, AL, and serves customers across the Southeastern United States.

"The acquisition of Roof Mart allows Trachte to add a new manufacturing facility in the Southeastern U.S., which gives it access to new customers and end markets, and further establishes Trachte's market-leading position," said Tammie Miller, Managing Director at TKO Miller. "Roof Mart's complementary steel fabrication capabilities will further strengthen Trachte's existing operations in the prefabricated metal buildings market and allow it to more readily service a truly national footprint. Overall, the transaction represents an ideal match between parties, both operationally and culturally."

"With our combined operations, we're excited to begin working with the talented Roof Mart team to rapidly expand our market position and continue to build upon the strong legacy that Roof Mart has established, all while offering its employees the opportunity to build wealth and grow in their careers as new members of the Trachte ESOP," said Jeff Burbach, Chief Executive Officer, Trachte Building Systems.

