TMAF to Launch 2019 #ThankATrucker Campaign During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF), the industry-wide education and image movement, is thanking America's professional truck drivers during their #ThankATrucker campaign, during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 8-14, 2019. The theme of this year's campaign is "Delivering Life's Moments."

"Throughout National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, TMAF will be showcasing the life moments that pro truck drivers make possible through their deliveries," said Kevin Burch, co-chairman of TMAF and president of Jet Express, Inc. "Whether it's teaching your grandkid how to bike, playing tee ball with your son, or sharing an afternoon snack of milk and cookies with your daughter, all of life's precious moments are made possible by America's 3.5 million professional truck drivers who deliver the items and products for these events."

In this year's digital campaign, TMAF's content will feature families making memories alongside an image of a professional truck driver and the message #ThankADriver. The online campaign of "Delivering Life's Moments" is launching on TMAF's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn channels.

TMAF is emphasizing the importance of educating the motoring public on the significant value the trucking industry brings to our nation's economy. This year, TMAF will focus its radio advertisements on Westwood One Sports programs nationwide. Starting September 8, commercials thanking our professional truck drivers and educating consumers on how essential the industry is in delivering all our products and goods, will air on CBS Sports, NBC Sports and play-by-play broadcasts of professional football. TMAF is encouraging the state trucking associations and other TMAF members to share the campaign messages by airing the radio ads.

TMAF also created and offered campaign billboard advertisements to the state associations and companies to run during National Truck Driving Appreciation Week or at any time during the year. The billboards, which are customizable for each organization, feature award-winning truck drivers from specific states or regions. Print advertisements are available too. All campaign materials can be found at: https://truckingmovesamerica.com/2019-advertising/.

As part of NTDAW celebrations, on Friday, September 13, it's "Trucking Day" in the Nation's Capital hosted by the American Trucking Associations. Mascot Safety Sammy will be at the Navy Yard-Ballpark metro station at Nationals Park greeting baseball fans and spreading the industry's message. Additionally, a truck driver will sing the National Anthem, and eight trucking representatives will be honored on the baseball field.

