TMC, FleetNet Maintenance Report Finds Costs of Repairs Increasing

ATLANTA, March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The average cost of mechanical repairs in the trucking industry increased for the second straight quarter, while miles between unscheduled roadside maintenance remained unchanged, according to the latest benchmarking report from American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council and FleetNet America, an ArcBest company.

The Truckload Vertical Benchmarking Study, released today during TMC's annual meeting covers events during the final quarter of 2018. Among the report's other findings was one fleet was able to set a new industry best for miles between unscheduled maintenance.

"This is a clear indication that fleets can reduce their roadside repairs, driving down costs and improving customer service," said Jim Buell, executive vice president of sales and marketing for FleetNet America. "If one fleet can run 75,000 miles between breakdowns, why can't all fleets in the industry? It's a matter of using data to direct where you have the best opportunities to improve."

During the fourth quarter the average participating truckload carrier ran 10,663 miles between breakdowns, 3% less than the same quarter previous year. The top performing participating fleet operated with one breakdown every 75,528 miles.

The average cost of a roadside mechanical repair increased to $334 in the fourth quarter, up from $317 in the third quarter and $299 in the second quarter.

"TMC is dedicated to helping members run better, more profitable maintenance operations. When costs are increasing our members need to find ways to control those costs and peer-to-peer benchmarking can help them do just that," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell.

The Vertical Benchmarking Program is a benefit for TMC fleet members and a partnership with FleetNet America. In addition to the executive summary, which is available to TMC fleet members, carriers that participate by sharing their data are provided an analytic tool that allows them to drill into their data, comparing it to the industry average.

The program is a strategic collaboration between TMC/ATA and FleetNet America and is open to TMC fleet executive level members and FleetNet America customers. The analytics provided via the program will be cumulative and non-fleet specific. For information about the TMC/FleetNet Vertical Benchmarking Program, visit http://benchmarkit.fleetnetamerica.com.

FleetNet America® excels in vehicle maintenance and repair solutions for commercial and private fleets. We have The Skill and The Will® to change the direction of fleet maintenance by reducing downtime, providing data to help reduce maintenance events and delivering best-in-class preventive maintenance compliance at the lowest total cost.

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a logistics company with creative problem solvers who have The Skill and the Will® to deliver integrated logistics solutions. At ArcBest, We'll Find a Way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. For more information, visit arcb.com.

TMC is America's premier technical society for truck equipment technology and maintenance professionals. TMC features a diverse membership of equipment managers, service-dealers, owner-operators, industry suppliers and manufacturers, educators, academia and others that support the trucking industry. TMC member fleets represent the broad range of industry vocations, including truckload, less-than-truckload, municipal, private, on/off-highway, construction and other operations. Find out more about TMC online at http://tmc.trucking.org.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

