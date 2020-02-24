TMC Honors Four with Silver Spark Plug

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council honored four professionals with its highest honor — the Silver Spark Plug —at the opening of TMC's 2020 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

"The Silver Spark Plug is given to individuals who demonstrate professional excellence in commercial vehicle maintenance as our industry's highest honor," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "Our winners this year represent the highest level expertise and ability in our industry and we are pleased to recognize them with this award."

This year's honorees are: Stacy Earnhardt, director of asset management and specialized operations at Best Specialized; Fred Kelley, director of engineering at Prestolite, General Cable; Peter Savage, director of quality and implementations at Clarke Power Services; and Paul Wion, northeast market fleet manager at Charter Communications.

"TMC's members keep our industry moving, and these four individuals represent the highest level of the professional excellence the council strives for," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "More than half of the 7.3 million people employed by the trucking industry do something other than drive a truck, and without them, our nation's goods don't get to our stores, hospitals and factories. These individuals are examples to all of us in this industry and they're to be commended."

"The Silver Spark Plug honors those who TMC members who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to improving our industry," said TMC General Chairman Kenneth Calhoun, fleet optimization manager for Altec Industries. "I congratulate all these winners for their achievement and commitment to the ideals of TMC."

By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

www.trucking.org

