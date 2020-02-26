TMC Names Stacy Earnhardt General Chairman & Treasurer

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council announced that Stacy Earnhardt, director of asset management at Best Specialized, has been elected 2020-2021 general chairman and treasurer during the organization's Annual Meeting.

"Stacy has been an exemplary member of TMC, including winning the Silver Spark Plug this year," said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director. "His professionalism and commitment to trucking make him an outstanding choice to be TMC general chairman and treasurer."

Earnhardt, from Kernersville, North Carolina, served this past year as the Council's vice chairman and chairman of meetings. He succeeds Kenneth Calhoun, fleet optimization manager for Altec Industries of Conway, Arkansas, as general chairman and treasurer.

"I'm honored to accept this position from my fellow TMC members," Earnhardt said, "I look forward to working with the rest of TMC's leadership to advance our industry's goals. I also want to thank Kenneth for his service to our organization."

"Being general chairman and treasurer has been an incredible honor for me and I want to thank my fellow TMC members for it," Calhoun said. "As I hand off the chairmanship of TMC, I want to congratulate Stacy on his election and wish him luck. I'm sure he will be an outstanding leader for our Council."

Others serving as TMC officers for 2020-2021 include:

Vice Chairman and Chairman of Meetings: Randy Obermeyer , director of maintenance, OnLine Transport Inc.;

, director of maintenance, OnLine Transport Inc.; Chairman of Study Groups: Winston Minchew , training manager, Training Manager, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.;

, training manager, Training Manager, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.; Chairman of Membership and Publicity: Peter Savage , director of quality and implementations, Clarke Power Services Inc.;

, director of quality and implementations, Clarke Power Services Inc.; Chairman of Associates: Jill Gingrich , vice president and managing director, WheelTime Network LLC; and

, vice president and managing director, WheelTime Network LLC; and Immediate Past Chairman Calhoun and Executive Director Braswell.

Directors-at-large include:

Scott Bartlein , Barry Trucking Inc.;

, Barry Trucking Inc.; Chris Disantis , Aim Nationalease;

, Aim Nationalease; Roger Maye , ConMet;

, ConMet; Radu Mihai , BURNCO Rock Products;

, BURNCO Rock Products; Kevin Tomlinson , South Shore Transportation;

, South Shore Transportation; Randy Tumbarello , Genox Transportation Inc.; and

, Genox Transportation Inc.; and Dave Walters , Alcoa Wheels.

, Alcoa Wheels. Jim Boyd , Southeastern Freight Lines.

By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

