TMC Opens Exhibit Hall During 2019 Annual Meeting

ATLANTA, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council opened the doors on a sold out exhibit hall as part of TMC's 2019 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

"We are pleased to welcome more than 4,500 attendees to this exhibit hall and annual meeting," said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director. "TMC's Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition experienced strong growth in 2019, and remains a premier destination for manufacturers and suppliers. Our meeting is one of the few times that key industry decision makers and technology providers can come together and demonstrate the latest advances in trucking and it remains an event that ATA and TMC's members should take pride in."

This year's exhibit features approximately 400 vendors spanning nearly 500,000 square feet. Featuring technology and equipment touching aspects of the trucking industry, this year's exhibition is the largest tradeshow in the Council's history. The grand opening of the Exhibit Hall was sponsored by ATA Featured Product provider Spireon Inc.

"For more than six decades, TMC has worked to raise professional and technical standards for the trucking industry," said TMC General Chairman Jeff Harris, vice president of maintenance at USA Truck Inc. "This annual meeting is an important part of that – not just to see what is available in the field on the exhibit hall floor – but to have the opportunity to discuss and learn about the latest advances in truck technology in our myriad of task forces and educational sessions."

TMC's 2019 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, presented by premier sponsor the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry, ACT1, is open through Thursday, and registration is open at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

TMC is America's premier technical society for truck equipment technology and maintenance professionals. TMC features a diverse membership of equipment managers, service-dealers, owner-operators, industry suppliers and manufacturers, educators, academia and others that support the trucking industry. TMC member fleets represent the broad range of industry vocations, including truckload, less-than-truckload, municipal, private, on/off-highway, construction and other operations. Find out more about TMC online at http://tmc.trucking.org.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

