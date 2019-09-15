TMC Opens North America's Top Technician Skills Competitions

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Tucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council launched its annual National Technician Skills Competitions—TMCSuperTech 2019—here at the Raleigh Convention Center. Now in its 15th year, the event is North America's premier skills competition for professional commercial vehicle technicians.

"As technology continues to transform the way fleets operate, staying ahead of that curve is critical as maintenance professionals seek new prospects for technical achievement," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "These competitions and this meeting bring together leading minds from across our field and serve as a catalyst for the thought leadership and ingenuity needed to solve new and emerging maintenance challenges."

This year, 132 technicians from around the country will be competing in three tracks — Heavy-Duty, Trailer, and Light/Medium Vehicle — alongside 49 students in the Council's National Student Technician Competition, TMCFutureTech 2019, sponsored by the TechForce Foundation. Randy Patterson, senior field engineer for Bridgestone Commercial Tire Operations, LLC, is serving in his first year as competition chairman.

"As trucking evolves and grows to meet the demands of an e-commerce driven supply chain, this is a pivotal time to become a diesel engine or truck technician," said Braswell. "And as the industry grasps with a shortage of qualified technicians, this event shines a bright light on the professional skill and expertise these jobs require – and the opportunities they provide to those who pursue them."

In conjunction with the competitions, TMC is holding its 2019 Fall Meeting, which will examine the critical issues driving today's world of increasing vehicle complexity and rapid technological change. The three-day meeting will feature a wide range of programming, including industry standard-setting task force and technical sessions, the Professional Technician Development Committee's Technician Training Fair, and TMC's Shop Talk – a free-form discussion on equipment issues.

For more information, visit http://tmcfall.trucking.org.

By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

