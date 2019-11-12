TMI Hires Industry Veteran Joe Dattoli

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMI Trust Company (TMI), a Florida based trust company, announces the addition of Joe Dattoli as Executive Vice President for Business Development.

Mr. Dattoli joined TMI on October 22, 2019 and is responsible for business development and relationship management focusing on corporate trust and agency services with a particular emphasis on trustee, escrow, and loan agency services.

Joe has a 15-year history in corporate trust during which he has held direct business development and sales management roles. Joe's corporate trust background and experience includes expertise in multiple trust services products and multiple client sectors, such as Health Care, Media Telecom, Consumer, Industrials, Public Finance, Financial, and Legal.

Joe has worked cooperatively with clients to deliver solutions to meet their specific needs, from bespoke designed smaller multi-party transactions to large $17billion+ multi-currency, cross-border transactions.

Prior to joining TMI Trust Company, Joe spent 14 years in the Corporate Trust and Agency Services group at Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas in business development positions where he was responsible for fulfilling the corporate trust needs of corporate and financial clients.

Prior to Joe's career at Deutsche Bank, he held numerous sales, sales management, product management and marketing positions in the financial publishing and consumer product industries. Joe's diverse experiences have further enabled him to provide insight through a client-centric perspective to help guide a consultative client solution approach.

Steven B. Eason, CEO of TMI Trust Company commented, "We are thrilled to have Joe on board at TMI Trust Company. He is a perfect fit for our growth strategy." Eason added, "His depth of knowledge, integrity, and highly regarded reputation in the industry further complements the strength of our team of client focused professionals."

About TMI Trust Company

TMI Trust Company was founded in 1954 in Fort Worth, Texas and is now headquartered in Tampa, FL as a Florida trust company. Since its inception, TMI has grown into a full-service provider of trust and agency services.

Through its offices located in Tampa (FL), Atlanta (GA), Fort Worth (TX), Milwaukee (WI), and Naples (FL) TMI delivers exceptional client care across four primary service categories: Corporate Trust and Agency Services, Wealth and Retirement Services, Faith Based Advisory Services, and Salem Trust Company.

Media Contact:

Michael Weber

EVP, Head of Marketing

TMI Trust Company

mweber@tmico.com

980-689-5143

http://www.tmico.com

SOURCE TMI Trust Company

