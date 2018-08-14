TMMI -- Media Executive, Mark Rosenthal Joins Board of Total Multimedia, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TMM, Inc. (OTC PNK: TMMI) ("TMMI" or the "Company"). Web site: http://www.tmmi.us. TMM, Inc., also known as Total Multimedia Incorporated (Pink Sheet: TMMI) ("TMMI" or "the Company"), announces that Mark Rosenthal has joined its Board of Directors.

Rosenthal, a highly regarded media industry executive for more than 25 years, has helped to lead some of the world's best-known media and culture defining brands such as MTV, Music Television, Nickelodeon, VH1 and Comedy Central.

From 1996 to 2004, Rosenthal served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Viacom's MTV Networks. Most recently, Rosenthal was CEO of Katz Media Group where between 2013 to 2017 Katz grew into one of the largest sellers of advertising in the U.S. now representing 3,300 radio stations 700 television stations. Prior to Katz, Rosenthal held leading roles at such companies as Interpublic Media and Spot Runner. In 2009, Rosenthal was appointed CEO of Current Media by co-founders Al Gore and Joel Hyatt. Under his leadership, the company was the recipient of two Emmys and the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award.

Rosenthal currently serves as Chairman of the Executive Committee of Jazz at Lincoln Center, led by Wynton Marsalis.

Paul Healy, President and CEO stated, "Mark Rosenthal is enthusiastically welcomed to the TMMI Board and we look forward to the impact his energy, instincts and expertise in media bring. Mark's forward thinking focus perfectly intersects with TMMI at this juncture as the Company expands its brand and global reach."

TMMI TECHNOLOGY

TMMI TRUDEF™ Video Player with its patented TRUSCALE™ high quality up-scaler and self- branded home entertainment solutions, the TMMI Mini PC™ and TMMI Mini PC X™.

TMMI Legacy technology: TRUDEF™ Fractal Video codec and its high efficiency TRUDEF™ Player developed primarily for cinema quality 4K playing directly from physical media.

TMMI Patent Pending Scaling Suite: TRUPIX™, TRUSCALE™ and TRUZOOM™ - a patent pending, hardware accelerated, real time suite of video scaling solutions for the growing high-resolution market and multiple commercial applications as a value-added enhancement.





TMMI is a video technology company headquartered in New York City, specializing in digital video compression, video scaling and image management. Founded in 1990, the company is dedicated to improving bandwidth utilization and video image quality. TMMI develops digital video compression and scaling technologies solutions that are targeted to the global consumer electronics market and provides value added solutions to commercial product offerings across multiple market sectors.

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, and the ongoing and future development of our technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions and development of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Neither management nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements.

