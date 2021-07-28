TMON, Korea's First Social Commerce, implements Swit company wide

TMON's co-CEO Joey Chang states, "TMON is having a momentum for innovation with the vision to provide a new, fun experience of online shopping through various types of content." He also adds, "We've decided to adopt Swit to inspire our employees to brave challenges and ignite their entrepreneurial spirits. We also loved how Swit was founded with the philosophy to encourage an innovative environment that celebrates growth and adaptability." "TMON and Swit will become mutual beneficiaries of the success our partners cultivate through this partnership. TMON purchased 10,000 additional licenses of Swit for its small business partners to facilitate the Digital Transformation across its entire commerce ecosystem."

Swit Technologies' CEO and Co-Founder Josh Lee remarks that "businesses like TMON that strives to create a culture that values not just the quality of output but their employees' growth potential have been looking to implement Swit in their workflows," and further adds, "innovating the employees experience is the foundation to providing a new, digital customer experience, and that's what Swit is here to do."

TMON aspires to achieve higher team productivity as well as better transparency among its employees' goals and vision.

Swit is a team collaboration service that offers chat and task management functions in one. With an unprecedented interactivity with enterprise platforms like Google Workspace and Office 365, Swit is the first employee experience platform to host these global enterprise platforms as a frontend hub. Launched around 2 years ago, Swit is expanding at a rather aggressive pace around the globe, hosting over 37,000 teams and companies in 184 countries.

