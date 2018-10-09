TMP Worldwide Receives Three Awards at the 2018 MobileWebAward Competition

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TMP Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, announced today that it won three awards at the MobileWebAward competition, which recognizes excellence in mobile web development and the achievements of web professionals across the world who create and maintain the best mobile websites and the best online applications.

The MobileWebAward competition, produced by the Web Marketing Association, has helped set the standard for website excellence by honoring the best mobile websites. The awards were judged based on seven different categories, including creativity, impact, design, content, interactivity, ease of use and use of the medium. The MobileWebAward judges are experienced professionals who have an in-depth understanding of current state-of-the-art mobile web development, design and marketing. TMP took home three awards this year, including Best Employment Mobile Website, Best Employment Mobile Application and Outstanding Mobile Website.

"According to Statista, global mobile usage has surpassed 3.7 billion unique users, which accounts for employer branded content to be more adaptable, ubiquitous and in context to mobile behaviors than ever before," said Russell Miyaki, senior vice president, Global Creative Director at TMP Worldwide. "And now with the constant progression of new technologies and apps in smart phones, we're able to build innovative experiences that were once limited to desktops. We're honored to be recognized by the Web Marketing Association in the 2018 MobileWebAwards competition."

About TMP Worldwide

TMP Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point. From healthcare to government to retail to technology and everything in between, we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect.

