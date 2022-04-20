TMT Steel Bar Market Size To Grow By 153.02 mn Tons | Tata Steel Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., And Kamdhenu Ltd. Emerge As Dominant Manufacturers | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing demand for steel is one of the most promising factors influencing the market growth positively. China accounts for a major share of the global steel production owing to its substantial infrastructural developments compared to the rest of the world. Steel is the cornerstone of the global construction industry. With the rising demand for steel in modern architectures, the growth of the global TMT steel bar market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period.

The increasing iron ore prices is one of the key hindering factor for the market growth. The US-China trade war has increased the prices of base metals, such as aluminum and copper, whereas the iron ore prices are resisting this downtrend due to strong demand and supply of crude iron and associated products, such as steel.

Key Segment Highlights

The TMT steel bar market report is segmented by grade type (Fe 415, Fe 500 and 500D, Fe 550 and 550D, Fe 600, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

APAC will be the leading region with 78% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China , India , Japan , and Russian Federation are the key markets for TMT steel bars in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and Europe. Investments from government and private investors, especially in China , India , Japan , South Korea , Indonesia , the Philippines , Malaysia , and Vietnam for the development of new infrastructural projects such as railways, roads, residential buildings, and commercial spaces, will facilitate the TMT steel bar market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

are the key markets for TMT steel bars in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in and Europe. Investments from government and private investors, especially in , , , , , , , and for the development of new infrastructural projects such as railways, roads, residential buildings, and commercial spaces, will facilitate the TMT steel bar market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The TMT steel bar market share growth by the Fe 415 segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fe 415 TMT steel bars have various properties that make them the most stable building compound. Their elongation ranges from 20% to 25%, which makes them the most flexible steel bar when compared to other grades of TMT steel bar, such as Fe-500 and Fe-600 TMT steel bar

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



ArcelorMittal SA



Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd.



Essar Global Fund Ltd.



Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.



JSW Steel Ltd.



Kamdhenu Ltd.



MSP Steel and Power Ltd.



Primegold International Ltd.



Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.



Tata Steel Ltd.

TMT Steel Bar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.50% Market growth 2022-2026 153.02 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries China, India, Japan, US, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd., Essar Global Fund Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Kamdhenu Ltd., MSP Steel and Power Ltd., Primegold International Ltd., Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 9: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Construction materials

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 14: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Grade type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Fe 415

Fe 500 and 500D

Fe 550 and 550D

Fe 600

Others



Exhibit 22: Grade type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Grade type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Grade type

5.3 Fe 415 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Fe 415 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 25: Fe 415 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fe 500 and 500D - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Fe 500 and 500D - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 27: Fe 500 and 500D - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fe 550 and 550D - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Fe 550 and 550D - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 29: Fe 550 and 550D - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Fe 600 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Fe 600 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 31: Fe 600 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Grade type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Grade type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million tons)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography (million tons)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand for steel

8.1.2 Advantages of TMT steel bar over other steel bar

8.1.3 Growing global construction industry

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Increasing iron ore prices

8.2.2 Increase in government regulations and carbon pricing

8.2.3 Constraints of higher grades of TMT steel bar

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing use of secondary steel

8.3.2 Increasing use of electric arc furnace

8.3.3 Increasing use of GFRP rebars

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 53: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ArcelorMittal SA

Exhibit 56: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview

Exhibit 57: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments

Exhibit 58: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: ArcelorMittal SA - Key customers

Exhibit 60: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus

10.4 Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd. - Key customers

Exhibit 65: Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Essar Global Fund Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Key customers

Exhibit 70: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Key customers

Exhibit 75: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 JSW Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 76: JSW Steel Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 77: JSW Steel Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: JSW Steel Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: JSW Steel Ltd. - Key customers

Exhibit 80: JSW Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Kamdhenu Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Kamdhenu Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Kamdhenu Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Kamdhenu Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Kamdhenu Ltd. - Key customers

Exhibit 85: Kamdhenu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 MSP Steel and Power Ltd.

Exhibit 86: MSP Steel and Power Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 87: MSP Steel and Power Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 88: MSP Steel and Power Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: MSP Steel and Power Ltd. - Key customers

Exhibit 90: MSP Steel and Power Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Primegold International Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Primegold International Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 92: Primegold International Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 93: Primegold International Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: Primegold International Ltd. - Key customers

Exhibit 95: Primegold International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 97: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 98: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 99: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. - Key customers

Exhibit 100: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Tata Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Tata Steel Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Tata Steel Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 104: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key customers

Exhibit 105: Tata Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 106: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

